TV Series

TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
BGR.com

17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed

Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
TVLine

The Crown Sets Season 5 Release Date — Plus, See an Ominous New Poster

After a two-year layoff, The Crown is ready to reign again. Season 5 of Netflix’s royal family biopic will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9, the streamer announced Saturday at Netflix’s “Tudum” global fan event. The new season brings with it a changing of the guard as well: Imelda Staunton takes over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce taking over for Tobias Menzies as Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki as his estranged wife Princess Diana. (We saw a brief teaser with West and Debicki as Charles and Di as the news...
Scary Mommy

You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe

If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
TVGuide.com

Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
Popculture

'Your Honor' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

When Bryan Cranston returns as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor Season 2, there will be a major change. On Tuesday, Showtime confirmed not only that the hit drama series will return for its second season in December, but also a major behind-the-scenes change: showrunner Peter Moffat has exited the series.
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
