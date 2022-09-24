If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.

