How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Could Premiere Earlier Than Expected
'Virgin River' Season 5 is going to be a lot different from previous seasons. The 12 episode season is filming in Canada, and it could premiere earlier than expected.
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
The Crown Sets Season 5 Release Date — Plus, See an Ominous New Poster
After a two-year layoff, The Crown is ready to reign again. Season 5 of Netflix’s royal family biopic will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9, the streamer announced Saturday at Netflix’s “Tudum” global fan event. The new season brings with it a changing of the guard as well: Imelda Staunton takes over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce taking over for Tobias Menzies as Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki as his estranged wife Princess Diana. (We saw a brief teaser with West and Debicki as Charles and Di as the news...
The symbolism behind Kate Middleton’s dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Happy memories of Queen Elizabeth live on. Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to her late grandmother-in-law through a special outfit at Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96. The new Princess of Wales brought back the same Alexander...
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order. Ahead of the...
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe
If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
'Your Honor' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup
When Bryan Cranston returns as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor Season 2, there will be a major change. On Tuesday, Showtime confirmed not only that the hit drama series will return for its second season in December, but also a major behind-the-scenes change: showrunner Peter Moffat has exited the series.
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
