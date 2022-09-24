ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter Plays His Onscreen Daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’

If you see a familial resemblance between Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin in the upcoming TV show The Santa Clauses and his onscreen daughter, you’re on to something. That is indeed Elizabeth Allen-Dick, one of Allen’s real-life daughters, making her acting debut in the role of Sandra in the Disney+ series, a small-screen continuation of the Santa Clause film trilogy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Guzmán
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Chavela Vargas
Person
Gwendoline Christie
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nevermore Academy#Marvel#House#Dragon
Gizmodo

Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU

Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Kevin Feige: ‘It Was Much Too Soon to Recast’ Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

Chadwick Boseman’s memory lives on in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The sequel film, which is set to premiere November 11 in theaters, comes out more than two years after Boseman’s death in August 2020 of colon cancer. Boseman portrayed the titular MCU superhero, King T’Challa. While a fan petition with over 60,000 signatures called on Marvel to honor the late actor and character by recasting the role, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed why “Wakanda Forever” opted to go without Black Panther altogether. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink

Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’

Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy