tvinsider.com
Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter Plays His Onscreen Daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’
If you see a familial resemblance between Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin in the upcoming TV show The Santa Clauses and his onscreen daughter, you’re on to something. That is indeed Elizabeth Allen-Dick, one of Allen’s real-life daughters, making her acting debut in the role of Sandra in the Disney+ series, a small-screen continuation of the Santa Clause film trilogy.
Gizmodo
epicstream.com
Gizmodo
