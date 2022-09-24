Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BHS #2 #10 EF #2 #23.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is norm…
WVNews
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
WVNews
WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
North Marion keeps No. 1 rating in Class AA ahead of Fairmont Senior showdown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year’s Class AA state champion versus this year’s top-ranked team (so far) in a county clash. That’s the scenario that awaits this Friday night as North Marion (5-0, rating of 11.4) kept its top spot in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday afternoon.
WVNews
A cute moment at a recent Pirates game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — We interrupt this football season to bring you a message from ...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Bridgeport boys edge Bees; East Fairmont girls score late to top Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is normally a defender. Or the fact that the Bridgeport girls soccer team outshot East Fairmont by six shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
WVNews
Fairmont State University welcomes back hundreds of alumni for homecoming weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University welcomed hundreds of alumni to campus over the weekend for its 2022 homecoming festivities, ranging from a parade and pep rally bonfire to alumni dinners, swim meets and tailgates. The events began last Thursday with the annual homecoming parade, which gave...
WVNews
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
WVNews
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Fire Department station renovation timeline extended, change orders approved
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a half-dozen change orders for additional work on the downtown fire station were approved by Bridgeport City Council during its regular council meeting Monday. Renovations on the administrative building portion of the fire station on Main Street was started by Pennsylvania’s Fairchance...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22
West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
WVNews
Bianca Jamen wins Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School soccer, wrestling, and track student athlete Bianca Jamen has been named the September Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
WVNews
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
WVNews
Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues
Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
WVNews
Lewis County Fair held
The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
Comments / 0