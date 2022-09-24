ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Phairas
3d ago

Putin put his own army in the corner when he miscalculated the resistance of the Ukraine's army... nuclear war is mutual destruction so he wants to destroy Russia SMH

Dana Bates
3d ago

seriously he will use them and force other countries to use them on Russia, his people need to get him out of office immediately. he can't even win a war with the little country next door.

Thomas Buckley
3d ago

If there's a " SMART RUSSIAN " in Russia that doesn't really want to die from Nuclear War ....they better take care of a questionable......P U T I N !!

Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
