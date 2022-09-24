Read full article on original website
Steve Phairas
3d ago
Putin put his own army in the corner when he miscalculated the resistance of the Ukraine's army... nuclear war is mutual destruction so he wants to destroy Russia SMH
Dana Bates
3d ago
seriously he will use them and force other countries to use them on Russia, his people need to get him out of office immediately. he can't even win a war with the little country next door.
Thomas Buckley
3d ago
If there's a " SMART RUSSIAN " in Russia that doesn't really want to die from Nuclear War ....they better take care of a questionable......P U T I N !!
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Vladimir Putin’s car ‘attacked with bomb’ in ‘assassination attempt’ over Ukraine invasion, Kremlin insider claims
VLADIMIR Putin's limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim. The Russian tyrant's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel which was followed by "heavy smoke", sources close to the leader allege. Putin's limo...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Wife leaked intel about her husband's military unit to Russia, who then bombed it, says Ukraine's secret service
Ukraine's Security Service said it had detained a woman for leaking military intelligence. The unnamed woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman. She was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the region. The Ukrainian Security Service...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Putin Ally Dies After Falling Down Stairs on Day of Russia Mobilization
The former head of the Moscow Aviation Institute has died after falling down "several flights of stairs," the institute reported Wednesday. Scientist Anatoly Gerashchenko, 72, "fell from a great height," according to the university, which described his death in the Russian capital as an accident. The institute also said paramedics...
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
International Business Times
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Former Kremlin Aide Says Putin Ouster Could Be Right Around the Corner
After a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine, pressure is mounting in Russia for Vladimir Putin to call it quits. And he may not be serving in his role much longer, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter. “Putin’s image is tarnished,” Gallyamov told CNN on Thursday. “The next...
