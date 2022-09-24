ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?

My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out Of Our Lives

Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. How do I talk about estrangement with my young children? Over the past year my husband and I have gone through a horribly painful estrangement from his parents. We were once very close and our children enjoyed nice relationships with them. As far as we know, our children have only warm, happy memories with their grandparents.
Tips to Make a Staycation a True Vacation

Most everyone loves the idea of being able to explore and travel the world. While the dream is shared by many, the reality is simply not possible for most. This doesn’t mean that vacation can’t happen – it just means modifications need to be made. To create...
Teen worker gets disciplined for showing up to work on time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I graduated high school with no intention of attending college. Although I would eventually go to college shortly after I turned thirty, I entered the workforce full-time when I was eighteen. I traded in my part-time job as a grocery store cashier for a full-time job as a bank teller. My new job was within walking distance of my home. That was the only good thing about it.
Antigua Green School Review in Antigua, Guatemala

Here’s the secret, my family and I have literally been living in Guatemala this whole time because of Antigua Green School. Why is that? Because this is one of the most special schools out there. It has always been super important for me to send my kids to a really progressive type of alternative school. Today we’re going to be talking about Antigua Green School in Antigua, Guatemala.
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS

