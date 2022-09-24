Read full article on original website
click orlando
Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
floridapolitics.com
Outside Ian’s cone, a wave of closures hits South Florida services
Broward and Miami-Dade public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Hurricane Ian means no school on Wednesday and Thursday for 612,000 public school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, it was announced Tuesday. Palm Beach County schools, meanwhile, announced plans to shut down operations on Wednesday for some 193,000...
Click10.com
Tornadoes confirmed in Broward County as South Florida feels impact of Hurricane Ian
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several tornadoes touched down in parts of Broward County on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed that two tornadoes hit near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Several planes were flipped over and damaged, as were some aircraft hangers. Additionally, trees were down, and power outages were...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands increase possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade, Broward
As Hurricane Ian heads for landfall in western Florida on Wednesday, the storm’s rain bands increased the possibility of tornadoes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Broward County, the National Weather Service confirmed there was a tornado at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, in Cooper City and at about 7:50 p.m. in Hollywood. There were tornado warnings in western Palm Beach County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
cw34.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
WSVN-TV
Officials measure water levels in Fort Lauderdale in anticipation for flooding in the area
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale measured about 9 inches of water as rain coupled with king tides created flooding. Since September is the prime month for king tides, tides will be higher than normal for southeast Florida. According to the acting director of the National...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
FOXBusiness
Florida Costco runs out of toilet paper, paper towels as storm brews
A Costco warehouse in Florida has already run out of certain essential items as residents brace for Hurricane Ian, the fourth such storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the first to directly threaten the U.S. A sign outside a Costco warehouse location in West Palm Beach warned shoppers that...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a...
Click10.com
Officials lower South Florida canal levels in preparation for Hurricane Ian
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – While South Florida will likely be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, officials with the South Florida Water Management District lowered canal levels Monday, preparing for a rain threat. “We began that last Friday and we expect to receive rain over the next...
click orlando
‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
wlrn.org
Hurricane Ian is slated to reach Florida soon. Here's what's open and what's closed across South Florida
Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as the state braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm first made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning and is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane on Wednesday. K-12 and higher education: All public schools in Monroe, Miami-Dade,...
Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall
MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
Click10.com
Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida
GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
cbs12.com
Over 2,000 without power in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 2,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 2,650 customers in the area. FPL said it will continue to restore outages in between the storm's weather bands when safe to...
Click10.com
Florida’s Gulf Coast preparing for significant impact from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has its sights set on Florida, and residents on the state’s west coast are busy preparing. With the storm rapidly intensifying, there are fears it could bring historic flooding the region. “We will see on the Gulf Coast of Florida heavy rain, strong...
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Click10.com
Where to get sandbags as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian’s rain threat
MIAMI – Storm preparations in South Florida continued through the weekend into Monday as Hurricane Ian loomed south of Cuba. While South Florida is likely to be spared a direct hit, the storm’s outer rain bands present a flooding threat. City of Miami staff helped residents load sandbags...
