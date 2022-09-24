MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is closely monitoring a tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea.Although upper level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become favorable in a couple of days and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time.The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high potential (90% chance) of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days.Forecast models are in agreement that this system will likely move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean during the next day or two, and then will likely be over the...

