‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tracking The Tropics: Closely watching wave in southeast Caribbean, four other systems
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is closely monitoring a tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea.Although upper level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become favorable in a couple of days and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time.The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high potential (90% chance) of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days.Forecast models are in agreement that this system will likely move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean during the next day or two, and then will likely be over the...
Florida now under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens. Here’s what it means
With Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen and make landfall somewhere on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a state of emergency to all 67 counties.
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
The Weather Channel
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
'Rubble floating all over the place': Fiona sweeps away homes, knocks off power in eastern Canada
Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.
Hurricane Ian nears landfall in south-western Florida as officials warn of ‘catastrophic impact’ – live
Florida governor says ‘pray for people’ after storm strengthens to a powerful category 4
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
What you need to know about Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to slam into the western coast of Florida as a major Category 4 storm, bringing intense winds, heavy rain and high risk of flooding. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday between Sarasota and Fort Myers and move across the state toward the Atlantic Ocean before coming back to…
Bam! Telescope captured NASA's successful DART mission as it smashed into Dimorphos
An asteroid-detecting telescope captured the NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid to knock it off course. It was developed by NASA and the University of Hawaii.
