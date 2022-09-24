Read full article on original website
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host
Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
Who Won America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother 24'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother. As we bid farewell to yet another season of Big Brother, we must crown a new "America's Favorite Houseguest." Every year, viewers have the chance to cast their vote online for their fan-favorite houseguest. By the time finale night rolls around, the houseguest with the most votes usually receives a $50,000 check.
Veteran TV Producer and Screenwriter Zack Estrin Has Died at the Age of 51
The entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran television producer and screenwriter Zack Estrin. On Sept. 23, the renowned Lost in Space showrunner unexpectedly died at 51 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened? Here's what we know about Zack Estrin's cause of death. Article continues below advertisement.
'LEGO Masters' Takes Things to Another Level With a 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Episode (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
If there's one thing that LEGO fans love, it's when their favorite bricks are combined with something else they love, like Marvel or, say, the Jurassic Park franchise. So when we see LEGO Masters collaborate with Jurassic World: Dominion in the Sept. 28 episode, it's sure to excite viewers who have a special place in their hearts for those dinosaur movies.
'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Star Victoria Zito Has a Famous Brother
The debut season of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris is in full swing, and viewers are getting to know the six expats who are trying to make their dreams come true in the City of Love. All six of the stars are new to reality TV, but one cast member,...
'Big Sky' Fans May Want to Keep Their Eye on Cormac Barnes
Now that just about everyone has been watching Big Sky on ABC, more people than ever are curious to know about the newest character, Cormac Barnes. Cormac was raised by Sunny Barnes to be a hard-working camping expert who knows how to make guests feel as comfortable as possible. Article...
Some 'Handmaid's Tale' Fans Want Serena To Have a Fate Worse Than Death (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale. Ever since Serena was taken into custody in The Handmaid's Tale, fans have wanted her to be sent back to Gilead and turned into a handmaid. As far as the show goes, that's a fate worse than death for most women in Gilead. And Serena, who was once married to a high-ranking commander, would suffer a ton in such a role.
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes
Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
'Tell Me Lies' Actor Jackson James White Is Hulu's Newest Heartthrob — So Is He Single?
The hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies — which is based on Carola Lovering’s bestseller of the same name — has become the talk of social media. The series showcases just how toxic relationships can become, especially with the dynamic of college life. And as viewers watch in a mix of horror and delight as Stephen DeMarco (Jackson James White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) embark in a situationship from hell, social media users can’t stop watching.
New Employee Reprimanded by Boss for Their Cat Appearing on a Zoom Call
There are advantages and disadvantages to working from home. One pro is that you save time and money since you no longer have to commute. But at the same time, you now have to impress your boss through a computer screen, which can be tough. Article continues below advertisement. While...
Who Is the Panther on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Seem to Think It's This Artist
Season 8 of The Masked Singer is like no other. The popular reality singing competition pits costumed celebrities against each other in spectacular musical performances where half the fun is guessing who lies behind the mask. The 2022 season features an all-new set of rules, including double unmaskings and themed...
A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story
Many people who were close to Jeffrey Dahmer were very unlucky — some were blamed for the serial killer’s actions, others were ignored and forgotten, and the unluckiest were murdered in cold blood. But John “Derf” Backderf was one of the first people to share Dahmer’s story, which led to much of his critical success as a cartoonist and journalist.
Was 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' Star Marilyn Monroe a Natural Blonde?
Actress and pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe is known for her breathy voice, heart-shaped face, and platinum blonde hair ... but is she naturally a blonde? Marilyn arguably embraces the "dumb blonde" stereotype in her many roles, especially in her film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Here's what you need to know about her hair color and how it became part of her Hollywood persona.
Laena Velaryon Died a Gruesome Death on 'House of the Dragon', but Why?
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon featured some pretty significant upheavals, including the introduction of several new cast members and a ten-year time jump. As we see in the episode, which is titled "The Princess and the Queen," 10 years is a significant stretch of time and it means the introduction and deaths of a few characters who viewers only know a little about.
'RHOSLC' Season 3 "Friend" Angie Katsanevas and Her Husband Are Business Partners
Almost seven months to the day after Andy Cohen grilled Jen Shah about her ongoing legal issues, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow took several major steps back in their friendship after a hot mic incident, and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose remained united on the same couch, the aforementioned ladies are back for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3.
Is Rachel Recchia Hitting the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Beach to Look for Love? Details!
It's the best time of the year Bachelor Nation — we're hitting the Bachelor in Paradise beach once again! Forget the drama at the Bachelor Mansion. It's all surf, sand, cocktails from Wells, and good vibes only from here on out. Oh, who are we kidding? Bachelor in Paradise...
'DWTS' Contestant Sam Champion Has Been With His Husband for a Decade
Ever since Sam Champion made a name for himself as an American weather anchor and newscaster, millions of people have depended on him for morning announcements and world information. He's spent 25 years with the ABC network, and he's predominantly known for appearing on Good Morning America. Now, he’s been...
