On His Reaction To Giannis Saying That Steph Is The Best Player in the NBA. I would say the same thing when you're facing the champions. That's part of like the nature of the league. We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that's the last team standing and who was playing the best, I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO