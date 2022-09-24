Read full article on original website
Utah Jazz Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
The Utah Jazz released the team’s 2022-23 training camp roster, which currently stands at 20 players. The roster is as follows:. The Jazz preseason tips off Oct. 2 in Edmonton, Alberta against the Toronto Raptors, continuing the road trip against Portland on Oct. 4. The team wraps up the preseason with two home games, taking on San Antonio on Oct. 11 and Dallas on Oct. 14. at Vivint Arena.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2022
1. As was the case for 20-plus other NBA teams Monday, New Orleans held its 2022-23 Media Day. Watch videos from the entire press conference in the Smoothie King Center, including with David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, Willie Green and numerous players. photos from Media Day. 3. One of the biggest...
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Ten Best Quotes from 2022-23 Media Day
The 2022-23 Pacers season officially tipped off on Monday with Media Day. The 18 players who will take part in training camp were in uniform to take photos, capture content to be used throughout the season, and speak with reporters for the first time. Here are ten quotes that stood...
The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio
Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
30 Teams in 30 Days: Pistons stock up as they build around Cade Cunningham
Key additions: Nerlens Noel & Alec Burks (trade), Bojan Bogdanovic (trade), Kevin Knox (free agency), Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren (2022 draft) Key subtractions: Jerami Grant (trade) Last season: The rebuilding process continued to chug through the initial stage as the Pistons laid a foundation with Cade Cunningham, the top...
What They're Saying: Warriors at Media Day
On His Reaction To Giannis Saying That Steph Is The Best Player in the NBA. I would say the same thing when you're facing the champions. That's part of like the nature of the league. We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that's the last team standing and who was playing the best, I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run.
NBA Media Day 2022 Recap
The Philadelphia 76ers held their 2022 Media Day on Monday, September 26. , and Head Coach Doc Rivers took the podium first, and veterans Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and others all met with the media. Watch a repeat of the full stream:. Here are a few...
Lakers Sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dwayne Bacon and forward Matt Ryan, it was announced today. During the 2020-21 season, Bacon (6’6”, 221) appeared in all 72 games (50 starts) for the Orlando Magic, averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. Across four seasons with Orlando (2020-21) and Charlotte (2017-20), Bacon has averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes.
Five Things To Know About Utah's Newest Veteran: Kelly Olynyk
Welcome to the snowy mountains, Kelly Olynyk. In a trade that very few around the NBA expected, the Jazz sent second-leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for center/forward Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Among that group is Olynyk, a former NCAA All-American and...
Knicks Sign Jalen Harris
NEW YORK, Sep. 25, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Harris to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harris, 6-5, 195-pounds, was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (59th overall) of the...
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Dyson Daniels has valuable resource in veteran teammates
Virtually every NBA rookie or young player can benefit from words of wisdom or advice from older teammates. Fortunately for New Orleans first-year shooting guard Dyson Daniels, he has a pair of veterans who are tremendous resources and willing to help. Both also possess considerable experience at his position. Following...
Hawks acquire Vit Krejci from Thunder
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations. Krejčí appeared in 30 games (eight starts) with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes (.407 FG%, .327 3FG%, .864 FT%). He put in 10-or-more points on seven separate occasions last season and notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on March 23 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Krejčí saw action in 14 games (seven starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, netting 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes (.484 FG%, .447 3FG%). His draft rights were traded to Oklahoma City after being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 37th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Who should be the Bulls starting point guard with Lonzo Ball out?
So who should start at point guard for the Bulls this season?. This class is a multiple choice test. I prefer those since those fill-in exams probably kept me from getting into Harvard. Or Hofstra, for that matter. A: Goran Dragić. Known as the dragon, the fire breathing 6-3 guard...
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Media Day Takeaways
Fresh fades, fresh threads, a fresh face, even. So much of what Media Day represents was on display Monday at Hotel X where the Raptors welcomed a season anew, but so much of what they will accomplish this season will circle around the familiar. Yes, Toronto is going to continue...
Wizards excited for experiences on and off the court this week in Japan
The 2022 NBA preseason starts early for the Wizards. They’re not doing the typical slow ramp-up to the season with a few preseason games. The team landed early this morning in Tokyo for a five-day stint headlined by a pair of exhibition games against the defending-champion Warriors. The Wizards will take on Steph Curry and Co. at Saitama Super Arena on Friday, September 30 (6AM ET) and Sunday, October 2 (1AM ET).
Going Camping
For the new-look Cavaliers, Monday was like the first day of school. Tuesday, on the other hand, was definitely like the first day of work. But for a young squad who comes to Camp feeling like they’ve got unfinished business – and with the addition of a burgeoning superstar – it’s a group that’s more than ready to get back into the lab.
Zion Williamson: Start of training camp ‘a breath of fresh air’
There were many happy faces at New Orleans’ Media Day on Monday, but the person who perhaps smiled the most has been given plenty of reasons to maintain a 24/7 grin. Zion Williamson’s boundless joy accompanying his return to the basketball court from injury – along with a lucrative, multi-year contract extension with the Pelicans – was unmistakable.
