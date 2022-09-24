ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Overdose Walk in Mobile raises awareness for addiction recovery

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kFGs_0i8s7CsO00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, people were celebrating addiction recovery with a special event in Mobile. A cannon blast starts the walk–Walkers made their way through downtown Mobile–westward on Government Street with a police escort–each step is part of this group’s story of facing addiction with family or loved ones. This is a five-kilometer walk through Mobile to raise awareness for the issues related to addiction and to tell people there is life without falling into addiction.

2nd man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Mobile Police Tuesday night

“Each and every one of us who are clean and sober, we’re miracles and for people that are dealing with addiction it’s hard to see hope and we desperately want to show you can have fun being clean and sober and still ride motorcycles,” said Susan Ankrom with the Association of Recovering Motorcyclists. Organizers say one of the missions of this walk is to remove the shame and stigma associated with addiction.

“Sometimes people think there’s something wrong with me morally that I’m doing these things to hurt myself, the community, harmful to my family and there’s something wrong with me and they don’t realize addiction is a brain disease,” said Mobile County Health Department Peer Recovery Specialist John Richardson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

First responder safe room coming to Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally was a sign to the City of Fairhope to look into building a safer place for all first responders to go during a hurricane. On Sept. 12, the city voted to apply for funding for a safe room and FEMA agreed to help pay for it. The safe room […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama lawmakers plan to crackdown on fentanyl, drug overdoses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a 15-year-old girl died in Semmes and a 21-year-old man died in Theodore from fentanyl overdoses, lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands by proposing bills that could further criminalize the distribution of the drug. State representatives Chris Pringle and Matt Simpson have proposed their own bills to […]
THEODORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Society
AL.com

Teen’s suspected fentanyl overdose locks down south Alabama high school

A South Alabama high school was on soft lockdown Tuesday while police investigated the suspected fentanyl overdose of a 16-year-old sophomore. Students at Chickasaw High School had to remain in their classrooms for 2-1/2 hours while police and drug sniffing dogs scoured the school for fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is linked to a surge of overdose deaths in the U.S.
CHICKASAW, AL
WTVM

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean And Sober#Drugs#Alcohol#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Loxley woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
WKRG News 5

Beloved volunteer firefighter, deputy chief laid to rest in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – He was known as “Florky” to family and friends. He was an important member of the Belforest Volunteer Fire Department who will be hard to replace. “Florky was larger than life. He was much embedded in everything that we do here at the station. He was our resident mechanic, our […]
utv44.com

Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
THEODORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
WPMI

MCSO: missing Mobile teen has been found

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriffs Office, Allysa Taylor, 15, has been located. ORIGINAL: According to ALEA, on September 23 2022 Allyssa Nicole Taylor left the area of Private Rd. 167 in Semmes, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy