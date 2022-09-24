Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
villages-news.com
Green Key Village called out for erosion problems prior to arrival of hurricane
Green Key Village was called out for erosion problems prior to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian. Green Key Village is a private gated community located on Lake Ella Road in Lady Lake. The developer of the community is Greg Thomas, a second generation Floridian. He bought the property and launched the construction of the “net zero” community about a decade ago.
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages
Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
leesburg-news.com
Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane
When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
ocala-news.com
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is dead after a tree fell on a camper in Ocala on Tuesday morning in what a police spokesperson calls a “freak accident”. Ocala Police Department officers say a branch fell from a tree at Oak Tree Village mobile home and RV park on Northwest Blitchon Road. The limb hit a camper.
click orlando
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
WESH
Why you should put a quarter on a frozen cup of water during Hurricane Ian
If you're leaving your home to head to a safe location due to Hurricane Ian, there's a neat trick that could tell you whether or not the power went out at your home. Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak shared a neat hack that he just learned that involves a frozen cup of water.
ocala-news.com
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where you can find the evacuation shelter closest to you
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to move closer to Florida, it’s important to know where you can go in the event of an evacuation. If possible, it’s recommended to go to the home of a friend or family member who lives outside of an evacuation zone, however, if you cannot do that there are other options.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County needs reliable internet service
This letter is to express my concern over the unfair trade and business practices that have been agreed upon by AT&T and Marion County. I’m a new resident to Dunnellon and I’m a senior citizen. I’m unable to acquire reliable fiber optic service at my address, which is plagued by numerous dropped calls daily, and often times I’m not able to call out at all.
ocala-news.com
Special needs shelter opens at West Port High School, additional shelters opening on September 28
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced multiple shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m., Emergency Management will open a special needs shelter at West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue in...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate
Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
ocala-news.com
Final Summer Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was one of summer’s final sunsets over Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance
First responders in Hernando County said a group of students started having a reaction to something they drank Monday afternoon.
