City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
Green Key Village called out for erosion problems prior to arrival of hurricane

Green Key Village was called out for erosion problems prior to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian. Green Key Village is a private gated community located on Lake Ella Road in Lady Lake. The developer of the community is Greg Thomas, a second generation Floridian. He bought the property and launched the construction of the “net zero” community about a decade ago.
Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
Guidance offered for Leesburg residents who lose power in hurricane

When the impacts of Hurricane Ian affect the Leesburg area, it is likely many Leesburg Electric customers will lose power. To report an outage, call the Leesburg Electric Trouble Reporting System at 1-833-223-1313. The system will use the phone number associated with your utility account to process your report. Customers...
‘Freak accident’: Tree falls on camper killing 3-year-old girl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is dead after a tree fell on a camper in Ocala on Tuesday morning in what a police spokesperson calls a “freak accident”. Ocala Police Department officers say a branch fell from a tree at Oak Tree Village mobile home and RV park on Northwest Blitchon Road. The limb hit a camper.
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex

The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where you can find the evacuation shelter closest to you

CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to move closer to Florida, it’s important to know where you can go in the event of an evacuation. If possible, it’s recommended to go to the home of a friend or family member who lives outside of an evacuation zone, however, if you cannot do that there are other options.
Resident says Marion County needs reliable internet service

This letter is to express my concern over the unfair trade and business practices that have been agreed upon by AT&T and Marion County. I’m a new resident to Dunnellon and I’m a senior citizen. I’m unable to acquire reliable fiber optic service at my address, which is plagued by numerous dropped calls daily, and often times I’m not able to call out at all.
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
