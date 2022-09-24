ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
The Independent

Voices: This England’s Boris Johnson is so realistic as to be almost troubling

While This England was being filmed, a play opened at the Old Vic called The 47th, which Donald Trump’s campaign for the 2024 Presidential election as a Shakespearian tragic comedy in full iambic pentameter.This England, Michael Winterbottom’s six-part dramatisation of the first wave of Boris Johnson and of Covid, has its similarities. Kenneth Branagh’s Johnson is so realistic as to almost be troubling, and one suspects is more realistic in his private moments than public. Rarely is he far from a Shakespearian aphorism, said gazing out of a window or over the phone, a reminder that it was always a...
Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece.
