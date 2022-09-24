The reaction by Russian citizens to President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to call up 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine has been nothing short of remarkable. Protests have erupted across the country and more than 1,300 people have been detained during anti-war demonstrations. An astonishing exodus of conscription-age men has commenced, with flights from Russia selling out at incredibly inflated prices, and miles-long lines of cars forming at multiple exit points along the borders. This follows Ukraine’s stunning successes in the east that saw Russian soldiers deserting their positions and equipment and left some in the Russian media to openly question the war for the first time. Clearly, the Kremlin’s claim to the concept of Russian patriotism are less than credible.

