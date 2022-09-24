ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Mahsa Amini's Death Is a 'Tipping Point', Says U.S.-Based Iranian Journalist

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-based Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, said the protests erupting in dozens of cities over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody is a "tipping point" for Iran. "For the Islamic Republic, the murder of Mahsa Amini is...
GAS PRICE
TheConversationCanada

Iran on fire: Once again, women are on the vanguard of transformative change

On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in Tehran, Iran, while in police custody. Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the morality squad of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran that oversees public implementation of hijab regulations, for not wearing a hijab properly. Soon after the news of her death was broadcast and a photograph emerged on social media of her lying in a Tehran hospital in a coma, people throughout the country became enraged. Amini’s death starkly illustrated the systematic violence of police and highlighted particularly the brutality of the regime...
PROTESTS
AFP

Iranians protest again despite fears of even bloodier crackdown

Iranians staged a 12th straight night of women-led protests on Tuesday over the death of Mahsa Amini, despite fears an internet blackout will see security forces intensify a bloody crackdown. Riot police in black body armour have beaten protesters with truncheons in running street battles, and security forces have shot women at close range with birdshot, in recent video footage published by AFP. - 'Demands of the people' - Mahsa Alimardani, senior Iran researcher for freedom of expression group Article 19, said the internet blackout was as bad as during deadly November 2019 protests that erupted over fuel price rises.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
Daily Beast

Russia Desperately Tries to Sell Its Ukraine War Draft as Citizens Flee

Russia’s recently announced “partial mobilization” of men for the Ukraine war brought turmoil to the home front, where everyday citizens were suddenly greeted by a conflict many perceived as another country’s problem. Hundreds have been detained in anti-mobilization protests across the country, including Dagestan and the Sakha Republic, which are among the regions that have been heavily targeted for mass recruitment.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Islam#Erbil#Kurds#Protest#Kurdish#Iraqi#Iranian#The United Nations#Sardasht
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says He Is Shocked by Israel's Failure to Give Ukraine Weapons

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday. Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Iraq
US News and World Report

Superyacht Linked to Sanctioned Russian Sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar - Court

MADRID (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman fetched $37.5 million at auction in Gibraltar last month after it was sold at the behest of creditor JP Morgan, a court has confirmed, in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was...
WORLD
Business Insider

Zelenskyy urges Russian conscripts to 'sabotage' military operations and offers protections to those who surrender: 'It is better to surrender to Ukrainian captivity than to be killed by the strikes of our weapons'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking aid from Russian conscripts. He's urged them to "sabotage" Russian forces and report intel to Ukrainian forces. Zelenskyy also urged Russians to surrender and guaranteed their safety. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving to overtake Russia from the inside out. Russia's seven-month effort to...
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s draft validates the virtues of America’s all-volunteer force — now is the time to save it

The reaction by Russian citizens to President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to call up 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine has been nothing short of remarkable. Protests have erupted across the country and more than 1,300 people have been detained during anti-war demonstrations. An astonishing exodus of conscription-age men has commenced, with flights from Russia selling out at incredibly inflated prices, and miles-long lines of cars forming at multiple exit points along the borders. This follows Ukraine’s stunning successes in the east that saw Russian soldiers deserting their positions and equipment and left some in the Russian media to openly question the war for the first time. Clearly, the Kremlin’s claim to the concept of Russian patriotism are less than credible.
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act

Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
BUSINESS
studyfinds.org

Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones

For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy