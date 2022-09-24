Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
US News and World Report
Mahsa Amini's Death Is a 'Tipping Point', Says U.S.-Based Iranian Journalist
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-based Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, said the protests erupting in dozens of cities over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody is a "tipping point" for Iran. "For the Islamic Republic, the murder of Mahsa Amini is...
Iran on fire: Once again, women are on the vanguard of transformative change
On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in Tehran, Iran, while in police custody. Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the morality squad of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran that oversees public implementation of hijab regulations, for not wearing a hijab properly. Soon after the news of her death was broadcast and a photograph emerged on social media of her lying in a Tehran hospital in a coma, people throughout the country became enraged. Amini’s death starkly illustrated the systematic violence of police and highlighted particularly the brutality of the regime...
Iranians protest again despite fears of even bloodier crackdown
Iranians staged a 12th straight night of women-led protests on Tuesday over the death of Mahsa Amini, despite fears an internet blackout will see security forces intensify a bloody crackdown. Riot police in black body armour have beaten protesters with truncheons in running street battles, and security forces have shot women at close range with birdshot, in recent video footage published by AFP. - 'Demands of the people' - Mahsa Alimardani, senior Iran researcher for freedom of expression group Article 19, said the internet blackout was as bad as during deadly November 2019 protests that erupted over fuel price rises.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Daily Beast
Russia Desperately Tries to Sell Its Ukraine War Draft as Citizens Flee
Russia’s recently announced “partial mobilization” of men for the Ukraine war brought turmoil to the home front, where everyday citizens were suddenly greeted by a conflict many perceived as another country’s problem. Hundreds have been detained in anti-mobilization protests across the country, including Dagestan and the Sakha Republic, which are among the regions that have been heavily targeted for mass recruitment.
teslarati.com
Report: Iran blocks SpaceX Starlink website after Elon Musk activated internet for Iranians
Update, it’s been pointed out that Iran International tagged the Twitter account @SpaceXStarlink which is a commentary account and not affiliated with SpaceX. We reached out to Iranian International via Twitter asking if they meant SpaceX Starlink or that particular Twitter account. Update: Iran International confirmed that it was...
Putin to Shut Borders for Conscription Age Men as Huge Queues Form: Report
Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing to block men of conscription age from leaving the country as queues of people try to flee from Russia. Large crowds have been seen at the borders of neighboring countries like Georgia and Finland in the aftermath of President Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization this week.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says He Is Shocked by Israel's Failure to Give Ukraine Weapons
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday. Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned...
US News and World Report
Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Remains Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Under New Cabinet
(Reuters) - Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia's energy minister under a new cabinet headed by the kingdom's crown prince and de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday. The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and...
US News and World Report
Republican Toomey Blasts Biden's 'Irresponsible' Use of Cold War-Era Defense Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for what he called the increasing and "irresponsible" use of a Cold War-era defense law to boost production of baby food, solar panel components and other non-defense items. Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee,...
US News and World Report
Superyacht Linked to Sanctioned Russian Sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar - Court
MADRID (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman fetched $37.5 million at auction in Gibraltar last month after it was sold at the behest of creditor JP Morgan, a court has confirmed, in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was...
Zelenskyy urges Russian conscripts to 'sabotage' military operations and offers protections to those who surrender: 'It is better to surrender to Ukrainian captivity than to be killed by the strikes of our weapons'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking aid from Russian conscripts. He's urged them to "sabotage" Russian forces and report intel to Ukrainian forces. Zelenskyy also urged Russians to surrender and guaranteed their safety. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving to overtake Russia from the inside out. Russia's seven-month effort to...
Western Soldiers Treatment in Russian Prisons Revealed by U.K. Fighter
Aiden Aslin said he was treated "worse than a dog" during his time as a Russian captive.
Putin’s draft validates the virtues of America’s all-volunteer force — now is the time to save it
The reaction by Russian citizens to President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to call up 300,000 military reservists to fight in Ukraine has been nothing short of remarkable. Protests have erupted across the country and more than 1,300 people have been detained during anti-war demonstrations. An astonishing exodus of conscription-age men has commenced, with flights from Russia selling out at incredibly inflated prices, and miles-long lines of cars forming at multiple exit points along the borders. This follows Ukraine’s stunning successes in the east that saw Russian soldiers deserting their positions and equipment and left some in the Russian media to openly question the war for the first time. Clearly, the Kremlin’s claim to the concept of Russian patriotism are less than credible.
China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act
Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
studyfinds.org
Neoliberals more likely to fall for a candidate’s meaningless ‘political BS’
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Listen to any political speech long enough, and there’s a good chance you’ll eventually hear some “political BS.” These generally meaningless phrases seem to say nothing and everything at the same time — like “to politically lead the people means to always fight for them.” Now, a new study finds certain voters appear to be more receptive to the fluff politicians throw out there, especially if they’re more right-wing in their opinions.
Ukrainian geeks turned guerrillas make frontline drones
For young Ukrainian geeks, making drones -- for reconnaissance or destruction -- in a house basement near the Donbas frontline is "new generation" guerrilla warfare. For him, these technologies can make a difference in the conflict in Ukraine "because the current war ... is a new generation war".
