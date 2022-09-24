ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Rock Coffee Could Possibly Be Planning a New Gilbert Store

By Nadine Blanco
 3 days ago
Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee already has quite a presence in Arizona and it looks like they will continue to expand throughout the Valley. A sign permit attached to Black Rock Coffee was submitted to the city of Gilbert for signage to go up at 875 S. Gilbert Road , according to public records.

Representatives for Black Rock Coffee haven’t returned requests for comment regarding this possible new location. That said, it’s not like the Valley is short on places to get Black Rock’s signature beverages, such as the Jackhammer, Blackout, I.V., Caramel Blondie, and Irish Coffee.

There are currently 24 Black Rock Coffee locations throughout Arizona, all of which should have begun serving their seasonal fall lineup. Head over to your nearest location to try the Candied Cranberry Fuel, Pumpkin Blondie, Salted Caramel Chai, and Caramel Apple Smoothie. Visit br.coffee for more information.



