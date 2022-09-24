ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
QUEENS, NY
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Saints hold QB Winston out of 1st practice in London

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice on Wednesday for the NFL's first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Two other starters on the Saints' offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

