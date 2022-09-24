Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.
Citrus County Chronicle
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup. The names change over time, but the results don't seem to.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints hold QB Winston out of 1st practice in London
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of practice on Wednesday for the NFL's first international game of the season with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Two other starters on the Saints' offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle...
