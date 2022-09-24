ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years

The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
U.K.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Andrew ‘lobbied very hard to stop Charles becoming king’, new book claims

The Duke of York allegedly “lobbied very hard” to try and stop King Charles III from becoming the monarch after Queen Elizabeth II died, it has been claimed. An explosive new book delving into the life of Camilla, Queen Consort, by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin, alleges that Prince Andrew tried to convince his late mother to make Prince William king instead.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
U.K.
tatler.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to America to be with children

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Revealed: King Charles's face will not appear on bank notes for TWO YEARS - but the monarch releases his George VI-style cypher featuring the Tudor crown that will appear on government buildings, state documents and post boxes

New bank notes with King Charles III's face on them will be unveiled by the end of 2022, but won't be in public circulation until mid-2024. Bank notes that feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be legal tender for the foreseeable future and only be removed when they are worn or damaged.
POLITICS
The Independent

Family of one of the Queen’s pallbearers had ‘no idea’ about his role: ‘I’m beyond proud’

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s pallbearers kept his role in the late monarch’s funeral so quiet, even his mother did not know he was involved until the last minute.David Sanderson was one of the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who was selected to carry the Queen’s coffin during the state funeral on Monday (19 September).But his family did not know about his important role in the ceremony until they saw pictures of the rehearsal online.Sanderson’s mother, Carolyn, told MailOnline that she had “no idea” because “it was all private to the army”.It wasn’t until they were...
U.K.
msn.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been Demoted on the Official Royal Website

The royal family's extended mourning period following Queen Elizabeth's passing has officially ended, meaning changes to royal titles and the royal website are now underway. And while Prince William and Kate Middleton have been promoted on the family's website to Prince and Princess of Wales, Page Six reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been "demoted."
U.K.
msn.com

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
ANIMALS

