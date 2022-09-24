Read full article on original website
Related
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Sweep Team Titles at Bill Roe Classic
FERNDALE, Wash. – Racing in near perfect conditions on a sunny fall Northwest morning, the Western Washington University cross country program made it a clean sweep winning both team titles Saturday at the Bill Roe Classic at Hovander Homestead Park. The No. 20 nationally-ranked women's team bettered No. 9...
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night
The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
Reigning Class 1A champion Royal's state-best 36-game winning streak snapped by road-warrior Lynden Christian
Consider the questions surrounding the Lynden Christian program answered. Do the Lyncs have a quarterback? Will they be able to repeat the same level of success from the past few years? Can they keep up with the rest of a talented Class 1A classification? All signs are pointing to yes following ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
q13fox.com
‘I was crushed, panicking’: Kentridge High School students "sold out" of homecoming
KENT, Wash. - A hard start to the Kent school year with some students at Kentridge High School left without tickets to attend this year's homecoming dance. The event, scheduled for Saturday night, sold out in less than a week leaving many seniors out. The situation became a difficult reality...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
FOX 11 and 41
The flooding of Everson, Washington
EVERSON, Wash. – As much as 5 feet of water rushed down Main Street here on the morning of Nov. 15. The currents, strong enough to push around a police Humvee, trapped people in their vehicles. Floodwaters submerged City Hall. Sewage spilled into homes from backed up wastewater pipes.
Chronicle
Meet the Armed Man Who Has Been Standing Guard Outside Thurston County Schools
Meet Anthony Triplett Jr. He’s 31, he lives near Lacey and he’s a nine-year Army veteran with two children enrolled in North Thurston Public Schools’ Evergreen Forest Elementary and Nisqually Middle School. He has worked in federal security, he says, and he followed that by forming a...
Comments / 0