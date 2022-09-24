ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

wwuvikings.com

Vikings Sweep Team Titles at Bill Roe Classic

FERNDALE, Wash. – Racing in near perfect conditions on a sunny fall Northwest morning, the Western Washington University cross country program made it a clean sweep winning both team titles Saturday at the Bill Roe Classic at Hovander Homestead Park. The No. 20 nationally-ranked women's team bettered No. 9...
The Spun

Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night

The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
Chronicle

Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs

When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Chronicle

Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain

Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
FOX 11 and 41

The flooding of Everson, Washington

EVERSON, Wash. – As much as 5 feet of water rushed down Main Street here on the morning of Nov. 15. The currents, strong enough to push around a police Humvee, trapped people in their vehicles. Floodwaters submerged City Hall. Sewage spilled into homes from backed up wastewater pipes.
