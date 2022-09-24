EWSU Officials provide update on downtown Evansville water main break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say the water main break that happened downtown Evansville late Friday night was fixed later that night.

Reports say a boil advisory was issued for the properties nearby:

The Deaconess Clinic

Stone Family Center for Health Services

Authorities say the road is closed and likely be closed for the rest of the weekend.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

