EWSU Officials provide update on downtown Evansville water main break
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say the water main break that happened downtown Evansville late Friday night was fixed later that night.PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Reports say a boil advisory was issued for the properties nearby:
- The Deaconess Clinic
- Stone Family Center for Health Services
Authorities say the road is closed and likely be closed for the rest of the weekend.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
