Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

Moon Pie
4d ago
@Bertina Dalton, thank you for your dad's contribution to our area and making it a better place. My dad was a teenager in the late 1940's and he had a job helping to build Clark's Hill Lake. Miss you dad and mom 💔
Bertina Dalton
4d ago
my daddy helped built the fifth street bridge Mr late great Billy Marion Brower
WRDW-TV
Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park. It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock. It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught...
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
The Post and Courier
Augusta Cigar Club opens on Broad Street
A new upscale bar and cigar lounge is opening in Augusta. The Augusta Cigar Club, located at 722 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, opened its doors to the public during a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 23. Inside the lounge is a bar with TVs and live jazz music playing...
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
There's dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn't know about it until the complaints started.
Experts urging CSRA residents to prepare for possible flooding in wake of Hurricane Ian
Richmond County EMA said residents need to prepare to get up to 6 inches of rain on Friday through Saturday.
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
wgxa.tv
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WRDW-TV
Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation. It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the...
wfxg.com
Savannah River Ecology Lab hosts spooky, educational forest tours
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This spooky season, the Savannah River Ecology Lab Conference Center is inviting parents and children out for a free Spooky Forest Tour. The Ecology Lab has planned Halloween-themed games and educational activities throughout the evening. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag.
City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Folk Victorian Farmhouse, Circa 1890, Columbia County
The house has different architectural elements, including Neoclassical and Folk Victorian. It’s located just south of Harlem. It’s a beautiful structure in an ideal setting.
Aiken County getting ready for possible rain, gusting winds from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, preparations were underway locally for any impact the storm might have following its expected landfall in Florida. Weather forecasts were calling for gusting winds and heavy rainfall in Aiken County and the surrounding area later this week. “Obviously,...
WRDW-TV
Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sept. 16 outside the Laney High School football game against Thomson. Kinte Green, 17, of Thomson, is the latest person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sept. 16. The...
Aiken City Council gives first of two approvals to Silver Bluff grocery store proposal
The plans to construct a 47,000 square foot grocery store near the intersection of Silver Bluff Road and the entrance to the Village at Woodside got the first of two approvals from the Aiken City Council on Monday evening. City council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an...
WRDW-TV
As national gas prices rise, we’re seeing a decline in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks: The national average gas price Monday is $3.71 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier. But prices actually declined in the two-state region. The average price...
Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years
After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
Residents react to local park restroom vandalism in Grovetown.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “You know this is public property it’s a place where everybody should feel safe” said Ian Brown, attends parks often. There are Multiple vandalism signs around the Goodale Park in Grovetown, but that didn’t stop someone from damaging the parks restroom. People who come to the park often say, the park is mostly accompanied […]
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
IRONMAN 70.3 participant dies during swim portion of triathlon, identity released
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A participant of last weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon has died. The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim as 44-year old Evelyn Lopez of Miami, Florida. Lopez was competing in the 2022 Ironman Triathlon when she became unresponsive during her swim Sunday morning. She was pulled from the water by rescue team […]
The Post and Courier
Lexington County hears proposals for pandemic recovery funding
LEXINGTON — Several organizations vying for COVID-19 relief money from Lexington County made their case to the County Council in a special meeting called on Sept. 27. Proposals came from a community college, a fire district, a rural internet provider, a water and sewer utility and several nonprofit groups.
