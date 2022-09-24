ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

By Elizabeth Hustad ehustad@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Moon Pie
4d ago

@Bertina Dalton, thank you for your dad's contribution to our area and making it a better place. My dad was a teenager in the late 1940's and he had a job helping to build Clark's Hill Lake. Miss you dad and mom 💔

Reply
3
Bertina Dalton
4d ago

my daddy helped built the fifth street bridge Mr late great Billy Marion Brower

Reply(2)
8
WRDW-TV

Work begins on Betty’s Branch at Riverside Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Parks and Recs is opening a new dock at Riverside Park. It’s called Betty’s Branch, and work has already begun to tear down the old dock. It feeds into the Savannah River, which is a big draw for local kayakers. We caught...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Augusta Cigar Club opens on Broad Street

A new upscale bar and cigar lounge is opening in Augusta. The Augusta Cigar Club, located at 722 Broad St. in downtown Augusta, opened its doors to the public during a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 23. Inside the lounge is a bar with TVs and live jazz music playing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta airport fire crews to conduct burn training this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department will be conducting live burn exercises this week as a training simulation. It’ll take place from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The burn exercise will include aircraft props designed provide a thorough training opportunity for the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Savannah River Ecology Lab hosts spooky, educational forest tours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This spooky season, the Savannah River Ecology Lab Conference Center is inviting parents and children out for a free Spooky Forest Tour. The Ecology Lab has planned Halloween-themed games and educational activities throughout the evening. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

City of Augusta holding “Fall In Love” photo contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest. Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest. Here is how to enter: Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sept. 16 outside the Laney High School football game against Thomson. Kinte Green, 17, of Thomson, is the latest person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sept. 16. The...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

As national gas prices rise, we’re seeing a decline in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks: The national average gas price Monday is $3.71 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week earlier. But prices actually declined in the two-state region. The average price...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Antique Emporium closes in downtown Aiken after 20 years

After 20 years of business, the Antique Emporium in downtown Aiken has closed. According to Antique Emporium store owner Beverly Brown-Huff, it has been a great 20 years. Huff moved the Antique Emporium to Aiken from the previous shop location in Augusta 20 years ago. In 2002, Huff closed the her store on Broad Street to open a smaller store in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Residents react to local park restroom vandalism in Grovetown.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “You know this is public property it’s a place where everybody should feel safe” said Ian Brown, attends parks often. ​There are Multiple vandalism signs around the Goodale Park in Grovetown, but that didn’t stop someone from damaging the parks restroom. People who come to the park often ​say, the park is mostly accompanied […]
GROVETOWN, GA
The Post and Courier

Lexington County hears proposals for pandemic recovery funding

LEXINGTON — Several organizations vying for COVID-19 relief money from Lexington County made their case to the County Council in a special meeting called on Sept. 27. Proposals came from a community college, a fire district, a rural internet provider, a water and sewer utility and several nonprofit groups.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

