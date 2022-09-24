Titans OL Taylor Lewan out for the season with knee injury

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. George Walker IV -USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Lewan‘s poor injury luck continues. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans offensive lineman will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury. The news was first reported by Lewan’s podcast, "Bussin’ With The Boys."

Lewan went down with a knee injury on the first play of Monday night’s loss to the Bills, but coach Mike Vrabel later suggested it would only be a short-term absence. Instead, the Pro Bowl lineman will end up missing the rest of the campaign, making it the second time in three years that he’s appeared in fewer than five games.

The 31-year-old missed 11 games in 2020 thanks to an ACL tear, and he later underwent surgery. Lewan’s latest injury is to the same knee, and considering this development, this injury probably doesn’t bode well for the veteran’s ability to return to his Pro Bowl status.

The 2014 first-round pick has spent his entire career in Tennessee. After displaying some remarkable health through his first five seasons in the NFL, Lewan has seemingly been snake-bitten in recent years. When the 2022 season concludes, Lewan would have missed 34 of the Titans’ 66 regular-season games over the past four years.

Dennis Daley was forced into the lineup last week and ended up appearing in 98 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. The former sixth-round pick started 21 games across three seasons with the Panthers, so there’s a good chance he retains the gig through the year. The team will surely promote someone from the practice squad to provide depth behind Daley and rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, with practice-squad tackles Andrew Rupcich and Christian DiLauro candidates for promotion.