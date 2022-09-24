ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Two deaths after crash in Morrill County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Results: 2022 Monument Marathon

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Joint school district budget hearing draws passionate audience

About 80 people turned out last night for a joint budget hearing for the Chadron and Crawford school districts. Such multi-unit hearings are required by a new state law whenever a taxing unit’s total property taxes exceed a set growth limit from the previous year – 2% for school districts.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
FORT LARAMIE, WY
panhandlepost.com

OPEN MIC MONDAY SEPT. 26, 2022

LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA...HAVE EXPERIENCE....WILLING TO RELOCATE.....308-760-9927. LF...SMALL BREED, YOUNG, FEMALE DOG FOR A FAMILY PET...PREFER A CHIHUAHUA, POM, YORKIE.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. COLLECTION BASKET...OPEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY...9-2...FALL ITEMS ARRIVING...LOTS OF CLOTHES...ETC.....SOME FREE ITEMS OUTSIDE....ALL ARE WELCOME TO A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE FOR LARRY HOLUB....WEDNESDAY...
ALLIANCE, NE
York News-Times

Mitchell woman sells homemade 'Work of Joy' at new store

MITCHELL — Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs. Instead, Stevens started selling homemade goods out of 1368 Center Ave. in Mitchell, which she called Work of Joy. Since the store opened in early August, she’s sold a variety of products and even made some friends along the way.
MITCHELL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Half-cent sale tax increase set for Gering

GERING - The City of Gering reminds its citizens and businesses starting October 1st, 2022 a half cent sale tax increase is set to take place. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will now increase to 7.5% for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. The half cent sales...
GERING, NE

