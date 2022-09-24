Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two deaths after crash in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A two-car crash resulted in two deaths on Tuesday in Morrill County and is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said a Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County around 12:00 p.m. MT. The Forester reportedly passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and then tried to make a left turn but the semi was unable to stop, hitting the rear of the Forester.
1 transported to hospital after colliding with Scottsbluff power pole
On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments responded to East 20th Street and 10th Avenue when a vehicle struck a power pole, rolled and was allegedly on fire. 53-year-old Martin Grumbles was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 20th Street when he collided...
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: 2022 Monument Marathon
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Joint school district budget hearing draws passionate audience
About 80 people turned out last night for a joint budget hearing for the Chadron and Crawford school districts. Such multi-unit hearings are required by a new state law whenever a taxing unit’s total property taxes exceed a set growth limit from the previous year – 2% for school districts.
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents voice concerns on taxes, transparency at Cheyenne County joint public hearing
SIDNEY - Over 60 people packed the Cheyenne County District Courtroom Monday night and spoke with Cheyenne County Commissioner Randy Miller about a property tax request in the county budget this year. Miller, the representative of District 1, was the lone commissioner in attendance. Legislative Bill 644 states "each political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
panhandlepost.com
OPEN MIC MONDAY SEPT. 26, 2022
LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA...HAVE EXPERIENCE....WILLING TO RELOCATE.....308-760-9927. LF...SMALL BREED, YOUNG, FEMALE DOG FOR A FAMILY PET...PREFER A CHIHUAHUA, POM, YORKIE.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. COLLECTION BASKET...OPEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY...9-2...FALL ITEMS ARRIVING...LOTS OF CLOTHES...ETC.....SOME FREE ITEMS OUTSIDE....ALL ARE WELCOME TO A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE FOR LARRY HOLUB....WEDNESDAY...
York News-Times
Mitchell woman sells homemade 'Work of Joy' at new store
MITCHELL — Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs. Instead, Stevens started selling homemade goods out of 1368 Center Ave. in Mitchell, which she called Work of Joy. Since the store opened in early August, she’s sold a variety of products and even made some friends along the way.
News Channel Nebraska
Half-cent sale tax increase set for Gering
GERING - The City of Gering reminds its citizens and businesses starting October 1st, 2022 a half cent sale tax increase is set to take place. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will now increase to 7.5% for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. The half cent sales...
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball High School Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion during Farmer's Day weekend
KIMBALL - A "big percentage" of the Kimball Class of 1972 enjoyed a dance, tours of the Wheat Growers Association and high school, and a parade during the annual Farmer's Day celebration on Saturday. David Baltensperger, who's employed at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, says he doesn't get...
