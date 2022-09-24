ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NEW PICS: NYPD releases images of Queens hit-run car used to kill woman after knife brawl

By Curtis Brodner
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released images Sunday of the car that ran over and killed a 31-year-old woman and possibly struck two stabbed men after a Queens knife fight early Saturday.

The knife fight took place around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of 120th Street and 95th Avenue in South Richmond Hill, officials said.

A white sedan, which may have hit at least three people, fatally struck the woman, later identified as Tiara Graham, two blocks away at the intersection of 120th Street and 97th Avenue, according to authorities.

EMS rushed Graham to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. It's unclear at this time if the victim or the driver were directly involved in the fight.

Four men later arrived by private means in stable condition at both Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens with knife wounds.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the torso, a 32-year-old man was slashed in the face and two 40-year-old men were also slashed in the face.

Police believe both 40-year-old men were also intentionally struck by the white sedan, which fled northbound on 120th Street after the attacks.

Officers have not yet made any arrests, and investigations into the brawl and the car rammings are ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this vehicle and/or the operator is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

