‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix

By EJ Panaligan
 3 days ago
Fans of “ Manifest ” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix ’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4.

The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

“Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show in June 2021 after three seasons on the network. Shortly before it was canceled, the show was added to Netflix and skyrocketed in popularity by topping viewing charts, convincing the streamer to revive the series and give it a proper send-off with a final season.

The show’s first season spent 16 weeks on the Netflix Top 10 upon its arrival onto the streamer. It reappeared on the chart during the July 4-10 viewing window, with Seasons 2 and 3 following suit the week after. By September, it was the third show in Netflix history to stay put on its Top 10 list for 100 days.

Jeff Rake serves as creator and showrunner of the series, executive producing alongside Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein. Warner Bros. Television produces.

After Part 1 premieres on Nov. 4, the second half of the final season — which consists of another 10 episodes — will premiere at a later date.

See all the Netflix announcements from Saturday’s Tudum event here .

Check out the trailer below.

