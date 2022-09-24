ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Teaser Unveils December Premiere Date

By Elsa Keslassy
 4 days ago

Birds will fly, fish will swim and Emily will be in Paris.

Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated escapist romantic comedy “ Emily in Paris ” will launch its third season on Netflix on Dec. 21. The streamer announced the date and revealed a teaser for the upcoming season on Saturday morning during its Tudum virtual fan event.

The new footage shows Emily (Lily Collins) as she finds herself at a crossroads in every aspect of her life, deciding the pathway she will choose regarding her work and love life. Emily will have to figure out exactly where her loyalties lie and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventurous lifestyle that wandering through the city of love provides.

While Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger suggesting that Emily would perhaps leave Paris, the teaser sees Emily still living a thrilling life in the French capital, hanging out with her best friend Ashley (Mindy Chen) and romantically involved with Alfie, her British boyfriend (Lucien Laviscount). The teaser also sees Emily having some tension-filled interactions with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her on-and-off French romantic interest.

For its third season, “Emily in Paris” also brings back cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie. Executive producers are Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for JAX Media, Andrew Fleming and Alison Brown. Producers are Collins, Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick and Jake Fuller.

See all the Netflix announcements from Saturday’s Tudum event here .

Watch the new teaser for “Emily in Paris” Season 3 below:

Variety

Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership Rises Another 3% After Time Jump in Episode 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Viewership of “House of the Dragon” Episode 6 drew 3% more viewers than Episode 5, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is now seeing steady bumps with each installation; Episode 6 marks its third consecutive week of growth. (Episodes 4 showed a 5% increase and Episode 5 showed a 3% increase, as exclusively reported by Variety.) The calculation of these increases account for both cable viewership across four airings on HBO on Sunday, as recorded by Nielsen, and viewers across HBO Max and other HBO platforms through the night. The specific count of people who watched “House of the Dragon” Episode...
TV SERIES
Person
Darren Star
Person
Alison Brown
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Lily Collins
Variety

Mipcom Unveils Diversify TV Awards Nominations

“Heartstopper,” “Dodger” and “Race Around Britain” are among the shows nominated at this year’s Mipcom Diversify TV Awards. The awards, which celebrate diversity and inclusion in television series and entertainment programmes around the world, will take place at the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium in Cannes next month on Oct. 19. They are organized in collaboration with Diversify. International anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke is set to host. Last year’s winners included “It’s a Sin,” “Dreaming Whilst Black” and “Summer in Lockdown.” “Our approach with DiversifyTV and the awards has been to elevate those already making an impact to inspire our industry internationally,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Variety

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
MOVIES
Variety

How Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay Led a ‘Radical Reimagining’ of TV With OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar’

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are two of the creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Oprah Winfrey has spent most of her career talking, so it’s a little surprising that the only sound you hear from the porch of her second home in Maui is absolute silence. Forget about the ocean waves or rustling palm trees. OK, if you’re lucky enough to hang with Oprah for an entire afternoon, this zen will be interrupted by the periodic squawking of wild roosters. In such a tranquil retreat, you can think clearly, cradled in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

CAA Signs ‘Tár’ Star Nina Hoss (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning German actor Nina Hoss has signed with CAA for representation. Hoss stars opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “Tár,” which will open theatrically on Oct. 7 via Focus Features. The film debuted to rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis suggesting that Hoss could land her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance as wife to Blanchett’s trailblazing composer, who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra. In his awards analysis, Davis described Hoss as the “heart and soul of the film.” Best known for her acclaimed performances...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...
TV SERIES
Variety

CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
TV SERIES
Variety

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career

When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest. Season 2 of Hulu’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show,” premiering Sept. 28, zeroes in on the family’s adjustment to celebrity — particularly as Charli realizes she...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘1883’ Alum Stephanie Nur Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman: Act III’ Audio Series Surprise-Released on Audible

It’s not a dream: The third installment of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” audio drama on Audible is now available. All 19 episodes of “The Sandman: Act III,” with James McAvoy again lending his voice to the title role, are now available exclusively on Audible. It’s a surprise release for the third seasons of the popular series that brings to aural life the world of Gaiman’s best-selling fantasy graphic novels published by DC. The third installment is again adapted and directed by co-executive producer Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, who also returns as creative director and co-executive producer. “The Sandman: Act...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ Movie Trailer Teases Dramatization of ‘Most-Watched Trial of the Year’

Tubi released the official trailer for original movie “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” a fictionalized retelling of this summer’s closely followed defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The ripped-from-the-headlines film is set to premiere Friday, Sept. 30, on the free, ad-supported Tubi service. “Hot Take” stars Mark Hapka (“Parallels,” “Days of Our Lives”) as Depp and Megan Davis (“Alone in the Dark”) as Heard. Judging from the trailer, “Hot Take” aims to evenly present both sides of the controversial story of the formerly married couple. “This is not life — no one should have to go through this,” Hapka’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Sky, Netflix Co-Production ‘Predators’ – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY Tom Hardy is set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled “Predators.” Set to launch in December, the series will follow five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia and cheetahs in Tanzania. It also represents Sky’s first co-production with Netflix. The series was produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios in association with Netflix. It will launch on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming platform NOW in December. A Netflix release date...
TV SERIES
