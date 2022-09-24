ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode

Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version of its flagship X electric bicycle soon. It will have the same "minimalist" magnesium-alloy, torque-sensor-enabled frame as the one that raised about US$1.5 million on Indiegogo in 2021; however, the OEM asserts that it will have some potentially worthwhile upgrades in this apparent refresh.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update

Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks

Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1

Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop

Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced

Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net

Doogee brings back (and updates) the successful S96 Pro as the S96 GT

Introduced two years ago as the brand's first rugged phone with a night vision IR camera, the MediaTek Helio G90-powered Doogee S96 Pro is now receiving a well-deserved update. The refreshed model comes as the Doogee S96 GT and is scheduled to hit the market next month with a more powerful processor, Android 12, an improved selfie shooter, and more.
notebookcheck.net

Used Teslas a multibillion business without resorting to 'waving tube men'

Tesla runs a new car business whose US$10,000 average profit per car is the envy of industry stalwarts like Ford, but its direct sales model is no less of an inspiration. It has the advantage to have honed its supply chain, production equipment, and vehicle design efficiency before anyone else, achieving unprecedented economies of scale. It has hedged its battery raw materials supply for expensive metals like nickel and plans to build a lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast as a "license to print money."
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6a: The most affordable Pixel is just as fast as its more expensive sibling models

Although the Pixel 6a is the smallest and most affordable Pixel smartphone from Google, its performance is high. With the Tensor SoC, the 6.1-inch smartphone offers the same performance as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which makes it extraordinarily fast for the mid-range. In addition, it offers extensive equipment including an AMOLED display and a powerful dual-camera system.
notebookcheck.net

Roborock S5 MAX robot vacuum cleaner and mop discounted in the US

The Roborock S5 MAX robot vacuum cleaner and mop is currently on offer in the US at Amazon and Walmart. The white model of the smart home gadget is the cheapest, selling for US$309.99 on Amazon, a significant discount of US$240 (44%). The black model is also discounted at Amazon, selling for US$359.99 with a US$190 (35%) saving. Plus, you can buy the same device for US$328.99 at Walmart, saving US$221 (40%) off the regular retail price of US$549.99.
