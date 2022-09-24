Read full article on original website
Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version of its flagship X electric bicycle soon. It will have the same "minimalist" magnesium-alloy, torque-sensor-enabled frame as the one that raised about US$1.5 million on Indiegogo in 2021; however, the OEM asserts that it will have some potentially worthwhile upgrades in this apparent refresh.
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1
Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop
Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced
Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
Doogee brings back (and updates) the successful S96 Pro as the S96 GT
Introduced two years ago as the brand's first rugged phone with a night vision IR camera, the MediaTek Helio G90-powered Doogee S96 Pro is now receiving a well-deserved update. The refreshed model comes as the Doogee S96 GT and is scheduled to hit the market next month with a more powerful processor, Android 12, an improved selfie shooter, and more.
ZTE Axon 30S presented with a notch-free display and Android 12 at an affordable price
ZTE has unveiled the Axon 30S in China, a few months after the global releases of the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. While the Axon 30S sits within an older generation of ZTE smartphones, it shares a few features with the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. However, the Axon 30S also appears to be a re-branded Axon 30 5G.
Infinix Zero Ultra is presented as the world's first 180W-charging, 200MP-camera smartphone
Infinix has now announced that its new and potentially world-beating 180W ThunderCharge technology will have its first outing in the Zero Ultra. The new smartphone is also now tipped to be the first to follow Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra in securing a cutting-edge 200MP sensor for its primary rear-facing lens.
Xiaomi confirms October 4 launch event presumably for the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartwatch Smartphone Tablet. After launching the Xiaomi 12S series in China back in July, Xiaomi is finally set for what may be its last major global launch event for the year. The company has now confirmed a launch date for next week, with a slew of devices expected to be unveiled then.
Used Teslas a multibillion business without resorting to 'waving tube men'
Tesla runs a new car business whose US$10,000 average profit per car is the envy of industry stalwarts like Ford, but its direct sales model is no less of an inspiration. It has the advantage to have honed its supply chain, production equipment, and vehicle design efficiency before anyone else, achieving unprecedented economies of scale. It has hedged its battery raw materials supply for expensive metals like nickel and plans to build a lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast as a "license to print money."
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Leaker reveals important specifications for upcoming flagship smartphone
Yesterday, Yogesh Brar summarised Pixel 7 specifications, details of which we have discussed separately. Now, it is the Pixel 7 Pro's turn, highlighting the similarities between the two Pixel 7 series models. Incidentally, the Pixel 7 Pro shares many of its features with the Pixel 6 Pro, including its design.
Anbernic RG353V gaming handheld released alongside RG353VS with Android support and HDMI output
Anbernic has started selling the RG353V, a gaming handheld the company previewed earlier this month. Surprisingly, the company has also released the RG353VS, another version with slightly fewer features. Fundamentally, the pair are the same device though, as their names suggest. As expected, the RG353V and RG353VS feature a 3.5-inch...
Google Pixel 6a: The most affordable Pixel is just as fast as its more expensive sibling models
Although the Pixel 6a is the smallest and most affordable Pixel smartphone from Google, its performance is high. With the Tensor SoC, the 6.1-inch smartphone offers the same performance as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which makes it extraordinarily fast for the mid-range. In addition, it offers extensive equipment including an AMOLED display and a powerful dual-camera system.
Roborock S5 MAX robot vacuum cleaner and mop discounted in the US
The Roborock S5 MAX robot vacuum cleaner and mop is currently on offer in the US at Amazon and Walmart. The white model of the smart home gadget is the cheapest, selling for US$309.99 on Amazon, a significant discount of US$240 (44%). The black model is also discounted at Amazon, selling for US$359.99 with a US$190 (35%) saving. Plus, you can buy the same device for US$328.99 at Walmart, saving US$221 (40%) off the regular retail price of US$549.99.
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Camera AW300 with 2K camera and full-color night vision launches
Xiaomi has launched the Mi Outdoor Camera AW300 in China. The smart home security gadget has a wide-angle 2K camera with a CMOS sensor. The device has full-color night vision thanks to four lights: two high-power white lights and two infrared lights. The camera has a built-in two-way intercom system,...
