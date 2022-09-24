Tesla runs a new car business whose US$10,000 average profit per car is the envy of industry stalwarts like Ford, but its direct sales model is no less of an inspiration. It has the advantage to have honed its supply chain, production equipment, and vehicle design efficiency before anyone else, achieving unprecedented economies of scale. It has hedged its battery raw materials supply for expensive metals like nickel and plans to build a lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast as a "license to print money."

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO