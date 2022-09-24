Read full article on original website
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
Indiana teen only student in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — No matter how you do the math, this Indiana teen is perfect. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus AB exam issued by the College Board -- the only student in the world to do so, WTHR-TV reported.
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
abc57.com
House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
WNDU
McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce. The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments. This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. McCormick &...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Police searching for 1st Source Bank robbery suspect
Police in Mishawaka are still looking for the man they say robbed a 1st Source Bank branch. The heist happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 27, at the branch in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who ran off, is described as black, around 6 feet...
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
abc57.com
Police searching for bank robbery suspect, lockdown lifted at PHM schools
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. While police searched for the suspect, Bittersweet, Penn, Schmucker, Moran and Elsie Rogers schools were placed on a...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 42, killed after being struck by vehicle on SR 933
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bend. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on State Road 933 near the Hampton Inn. The victim was identified as Tosh Alan Mason, 42, of South Bend, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
