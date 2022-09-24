Read full article on original website
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
idahoednews.org
University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law
The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling...
KTVB
Boise City councilman addresses BPD chief resignation and further action
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday was the first day the Boise City Council met with a regular agenda after Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee was asked to resign by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Sept. 23 -- and soon after, the council went into a private session to discuss "personnel matters."
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Rep. Scott Bedke
BOISE, Idaho — In six weeks, on Tuesday, November 8, voters Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
Collister United Methodist Church, LEAP Housing build affordable homes on church land
BOISE, Idaho — Affordable housing is an issue Boiseans hear a lot about, but do not see enough of lately. The issue prompted the Collister United Methodist Church to team up with nonprofit LEAP Housing to provide affordable spaces behind their parking lot. KTVB showed a glimpse of the...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
‘What I Wish You Knew’: event addressing Idaho teens' mental health Tuesday night
NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide. More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according...
Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD
Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
Indian Creek Plaza has meant everything to Caldwell, but faces some challenges.
Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Amtrak service could be returning to Boise
Since the last Amtrak train pulled out of the Boise Depot over two decades ago, there have been efforts to reinstate the service. However, it wasn't until recently that those efforts gained traction with a recent program that could renew 750 miles of train routes through Boise and much of southern Idaho.
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County work to close learning gap caused by pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — Students are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning loss is something children experience every year when they come back to school after summer break. However, this year is a little different; kids are still getting caught up after remote learning during the pandemic. “COVID-19 didn't...
Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?
I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
Family searching for missing Kenyan immigrant who attended College of Western Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Boise breaks Sept. 27 temperature record
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
