TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle
When Volkswagen (VWAGY) introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. 'Serial Defect'. The...
Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars
A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
torquenews.com
Ford Breaks Ground On BlueOval City Battery Plant
Ford is taking a bold step into its future by breaking ground for its BlueOval City battery plant in Tennessee. As recently as five years ago, many skeptics listened to the plans from automakers across-the-board and expressed their doubts. The doubts were that the industry would switch quickly from traditional powerplants – internal combustion engines (ICE) – to electrics.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
insideevs.com
Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan
Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Does Elon Musk's Tesla Or Nio Make The Cooler-Looking EV?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. We recently surveyed 1,000 Benzinga readers on their preferred electric vehicle style and asked whether Tesla Inc TSLA or Nio...
1932 Helicron Is A Propeller-Driven Car That Steers Like A Forklift
The 1932 Helicron, found in a French barn in 2000, is an automotive unicorn. The old vehicle used a propeller for propulsion, creating a loud, difficult-to-drive car that now resides in Tennessee. A new video from the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel provides a thorough overview of the vehicle that perfectly sums up its quirkiness.
torquenews.com
Next Ford Reveal Is The New Super Duty Truck Lineup
To say that Ford has had lots of news lately is putting it mildly. From new uses for Bluetooth to the reveal of the 7th generation Mustang and its exhibition and comments at the recent Detroit Auto Show, the automaker hardly has had time to catch its breath. It continues next week with the reveal of the 2023 Super Duty lineup.
RideApart
Watch How Bajaj Manufactures Motorcycles In Its Indian Factory
In Chakan, about thirty kilometers away from the city of Pune in India, Bajaj has an established factory that employs close to 5,000 employees and manufactures up to 4,000 motorcycles a day. Bajaj has been manufacturing for its own brand and KTM for quite some time now. It’s no secret...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launched in China with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 120 Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi has finally released the CIVI 2, a smartphone that is expected to launch outside China as the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 silicon, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a total of five cameras.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
