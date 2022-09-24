ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks

Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Doogee brings back (and updates) the successful S96 Pro as the S96 GT

Introduced two years ago as the brand's first rugged phone with a night vision IR camera, the MediaTek Helio G90-powered Doogee S96 Pro is now receiving a well-deserved update. The refreshed model comes as the Doogee S96 GT and is scheduled to hit the market next month with a more powerful processor, Android 12, an improved selfie shooter, and more.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1

Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
OPPO Reno8 5G smashes its way to #3 in the DxOMark battery rankings

OPPO's Reno8 has been confirmed as the world's new #3 smartphone - in terms of battery performance, according to DxOMark, that is. The new accolade has been conferred on the international version of this 2022 Android smartphone, which runs the Dimensity 1300 SoC in place of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of the China-only variant.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE makes Geekbench debut with a MediaTek SoC and 4 GB RAM

Evidence about Samsung working on a cheaper version of its popular Galaxy Tab S8 series emerged back in 2021. Little more was known about it other than its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and that it would feature a TFT panel. The tablet does not have a release date yet. Samsung will probably launch it without much fanfare in the coming weeks. Now, Galaxyclub.nl has uncovered yet another piece of the puzzle via a Geekbench listing.
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update

Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
Google Pixel 7 specs leak online

Android Smartphone Google Pixel Phablet Leaks / Rumors. Expected to be unveiled on October 6, the next-gen Google Pixel family is still surrounded by secrecy overall. Some general details, such as the color choices and pricing have been leaked a few times already, and now a nearly full spec sheet for the vanilla Pixel 7 has just surfaced online.
Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead

5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop

Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet

Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
Samsung demoes 'world's first slidable PC display' with a 17-inch rollable OLED screen

Samsung used Intel's 2022 Innovation forum to demonstrate a rather unorthodox computing form factor that can turn from a 13-inch to a 17-inch device by simply pulling the display apart. Equipped with a rollable OLED panel, Samsung calls it "the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PC" and it is exactly what it says on the tin. The gear is made by Samsung Display and its CEO JS Choi got on stage during Intel's keynote to showcase its 13-inch-to-17-inch convertible PC of sorts.
