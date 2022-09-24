Evidence about Samsung working on a cheaper version of its popular Galaxy Tab S8 series emerged back in 2021. Little more was known about it other than its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and that it would feature a TFT panel. The tablet does not have a release date yet. Samsung will probably launch it without much fanfare in the coming weeks. Now, Galaxyclub.nl has uncovered yet another piece of the puzzle via a Geekbench listing.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO