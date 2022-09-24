Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro tipped to launch with 120W charging thanks to a new 3C listing
Xiaomi is allegedly racing to sync the announcement of its latest premium Android smartphones to that of their alleged new processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Now, this rumor may have more weight than ever, as the 12 Pro's successor may have led its series into 3C-approved status. The Chinese...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee brings back (and updates) the successful S96 Pro as the S96 GT
Introduced two years ago as the brand's first rugged phone with a night vision IR camera, the MediaTek Helio G90-powered Doogee S96 Pro is now receiving a well-deserved update. The refreshed model comes as the Doogee S96 GT and is scheduled to hit the market next month with a more powerful processor, Android 12, an improved selfie shooter, and more.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1
Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launched in China with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 120 Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi has finally released the CIVI 2, a smartphone that is expected to launch outside China as the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 silicon, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a total of five cameras.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno8 5G smashes its way to #3 in the DxOMark battery rankings
OPPO's Reno8 has been confirmed as the world's new #3 smartphone - in terms of battery performance, according to DxOMark, that is. The new accolade has been conferred on the international version of this 2022 Android smartphone, which runs the Dimensity 1300 SoC in place of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of the China-only variant.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra is presented as the world's first 180W-charging, 200MP-camera smartphone
Infinix has now announced that its new and potentially world-beating 180W ThunderCharge technology will have its first outing in the Zero Ultra. The new smartphone is also now tipped to be the first to follow Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra in securing a cutting-edge 200MP sensor for its primary rear-facing lens.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE makes Geekbench debut with a MediaTek SoC and 4 GB RAM
Evidence about Samsung working on a cheaper version of its popular Galaxy Tab S8 series emerged back in 2021. Little more was known about it other than its name, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and that it would feature a TFT panel. The tablet does not have a release date yet. Samsung will probably launch it without much fanfare in the coming weeks. Now, Galaxyclub.nl has uncovered yet another piece of the puzzle via a Geekbench listing.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 specs leak online
Android Smartphone Google Pixel Phablet Leaks / Rumors. Expected to be unveiled on October 6, the next-gen Google Pixel family is still surrounded by secrecy overall. Some general details, such as the color choices and pricing have been leaked a few times already, and now a nearly full spec sheet for the vanilla Pixel 7 has just surfaced online.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
notebookcheck.net
ZTE Axon 30S presented with a notch-free display and Android 12 at an affordable price
ZTE has unveiled the Axon 30S in China, a few months after the global releases of the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. While the Axon 30S sits within an older generation of ZTE smartphones, it shares a few features with the Axon 40 Pro and the Axon 40 Ultra. However, the Axon 30S also appears to be a re-branded Axon 30 5G.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is poised to launch as a 4G/LTE-only Android smartphone with a high-end OLED display and a 108MP main camera
Motorola has now effectively validated recent leaks suggesting that a Moto "G72" would launch soon. The OEM has revealed that the new smartphone will indeed look quite like the Edge 30 Fusion; however, unlike its successor in name, the G71, it will lack support for 5G bands on its launch.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V gaming handheld released alongside RG353VS with Android support and HDMI output
Anbernic has started selling the RG353V, a gaming handheld the company previewed earlier this month. Surprisingly, the company has also released the RG353VS, another version with slightly fewer features. Fundamentally, the pair are the same device though, as their names suggest. As expected, the RG353V and RG353VS feature a 3.5-inch...
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
notebookcheck.net
Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop
Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi confirms October 4 launch event presumably for the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartwatch Smartphone Tablet. After launching the Xiaomi 12S series in China back in July, Xiaomi is finally set for what may be its last major global launch event for the year. The company has now confirmed a launch date for next week, with a slew of devices expected to be unveiled then.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung demoes 'world's first slidable PC display' with a 17-inch rollable OLED screen
Samsung used Intel's 2022 Innovation forum to demonstrate a rather unorthodox computing form factor that can turn from a 13-inch to a 17-inch device by simply pulling the display apart. Equipped with a rollable OLED panel, Samsung calls it "the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PC" and it is exactly what it says on the tin. The gear is made by Samsung Display and its CEO JS Choi got on stage during Intel's keynote to showcase its 13-inch-to-17-inch convertible PC of sorts.
Comments / 0