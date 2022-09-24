James Earl Jones reportedly ‘winding down’ as voice of Darth Vader, but replacement will sound familiar

With Beyoncé dropping Renaissance, Rihanna returning to music via the Super Bowl Halftime stage, and this tease from Frank Ocean, fans are starting to feel music is getting back to where it needs to be. The elusive crooner cleared out his Instagram feed and many feel this is a sign the Blond artist is getting ready to unveil new music. More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean's Directorial Debut May Happen With An A24 Feature FilmRevisiting "Forrest Gump" And Frank Ocean's Romantic ImaginationPetition For Travis Scott To Headline Coachella 2023 Removed For 60,000 Fake Signatures His last two singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo” were released...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO