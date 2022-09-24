Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns

Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.

