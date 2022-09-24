Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns

Read full article on original website
South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball play road tri-matches
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont and Clay-Battelle both stung South Harrison in volleyball tri-match action on Tuesday evening. The Bees beat the Hawks, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15.
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
Lewis County Choice Awards Individual winners
Congratulations to The Weston Democrat's Lewis County Choice Awards Individual Winners!! Voted on by our readers this is the 2022 list:
Bianca Jamen wins Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School soccer, wrestling, and track student athlete Bianca Jamen has been named the September Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
Celebrating 4-H and its impact in Lewis County
We all know 4-H is important in Lewis County. Home of Jackson’s Mill, the state 4-H camp since way back in 1921, Lewis County has long been considered the epicenter of 4-H activity by many in the state.
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
Lewis County Fair held
The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting
Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
Annual Knawls Creek memorial Cemetery Association to meet
The Knawls Creek Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Walkersville Fire Department. The association is responsible for the Knawls Creek and Casto cemeteries in Braxton County.
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
Harrison, West Virginia, man who served time for unlawful assault now accused of gun crime & reckless flight
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Meadowbrook man who served prison time for allegedly bringing a woman to an ambush beating now is accused of wrecking a motorcycle with a female passenger aboard while running from the law. Yancy Skinner was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and...
Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues
Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County’s three county commissioners last week signed a resolution against the state’s proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the amendment’s potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment...
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
