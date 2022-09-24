ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules. The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The law was geared more semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear they risk arrest if they publicly re-stage long-ago battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have taken place this month.

LAW ・ 6 HOURS AGO