Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

What does a Trump/Mastriano ‘tele-rally’ sound like?

It was “Phone-a-Friend” for Pennsylvania’s Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano Tuesday night as the campaign held a tele-rally featuring former President Donald J. Trump. In the brisk 15-minute call, which Pennsylvanians attended in listen-only mode, callers heard Trump read through about a 50-50 mix of blasts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
knightcrier.org

Calling all Pennsylvanians – it’s time to register…and VOTE!

As American citizens we are given the privilege of many opportunities: school, government funded programs such as food stamps and unemployment, and many other civic benefits. Many of us know about places where freedom and voice don’t exist such as North Korea and Russia, but one of the main drives for authoritarianism – – lack of truly free elections and voter opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks

The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public.  The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules. The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The law was geared more semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear they risk arrest if they publicly re-stage long-ago battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have taken place this month.
LAW
wlvr.org

John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

