Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
What does a Trump/Mastriano ‘tele-rally’ sound like?
It was “Phone-a-Friend” for Pennsylvania’s Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano Tuesday night as the campaign held a tele-rally featuring former President Donald J. Trump. In the brisk 15-minute call, which Pennsylvanians attended in listen-only mode, callers heard Trump read through about a 50-50 mix of blasts of...
'We fought for this right, dammit': Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink "Fetter-woman" shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman's first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May.
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
Calling all Pennsylvanians – it’s time to register…and VOTE!
As American citizens we are given the privilege of many opportunities: school, government funded programs such as food stamps and unemployment, and many other civic benefits. Many of us know about places where freedom and voice don’t exist such as North Korea and Russia, but one of the main drives for authoritarianism – – lack of truly free elections and voter opportunities.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers...
Wolf takes lawsuit on constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the state Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania House Lawmakers Approve Bill Which Could Improve Conditions for Pregnant Women in Prisons
Pregnant women in prison could have more legal protections soon. WITF’s Sam Dunklau had the details on a proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/20/pa-lawmakers-want-to-improve-conditions-for-women-in-prison/. (Original air-date: 9/27/22)
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
Now hiring: election poll workers in Pennsylvania
About 3,000 people have signed up statewide to be poll workers, according to the Department of State. Pennsylvania needs about 50,000 poll workers.
Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules. The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The law was geared more semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear they risk arrest if they publicly re-stage long-ago battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration insists that historical battle re-enactments are still OK, and some have taken place this month.
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gareth Biser of Gettysburg hasn’t missed a November election since he cast his first vote for a presidential contender named Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Biser will turn 87 on Nov. 2, six days before this year’s...
