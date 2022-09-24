ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting

“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
HORNER, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Cleaning it up

As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
FAIRMONT, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Stonerise holds parade for residents

KINGWOOD – Residents of Stonerise Kingwood got an early taste of the Buckwheat Festival Thursday with their own parade and a wave from festival royalty. Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt, King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee, Maids of Honor Natalie Stemple and Averi Adams, first runner up to King Buckwheat, Carson Kidwell, and escort to the second maid of honor, Chayce Andrew, were at the evening parade to.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

WVU takes its balanced offensive attack to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four games into the 2022 football season, the Mountaineer offense is displaying exceptional balance. Averaging 217.5 rushing and 272.5 passing yards per game, WVU is in the top five in the Big 12 Conference in each of those categories. Its 490.0 yards of total offense per game is fourth in the league, as is its scoring (42.9 points per game).
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
WVNews

Lewis County Fair held

The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tess Clothing expands in downtown Kingwood

KINGWOOD — Tessa Tonkovich, owner of Tess Clothing Co., said she wanted to help bring business back to Price Street. To do this, she opened two side by side shops, Tess Beauty and Boutique and Tess Clothing Co. in 2021. “I started with one rack in the salon, then...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Lewis Chapter celebrates WVARSE Week

What is WVARSE you may ask? It’s West Virginia Association Of Retired School Employees. Anyone who is retired from West Virginia schools is eligible to become a member. What do WVARSE members do? They participate in service projects like packing “blizzard bags” for Lewis County Meals on Wheels, collecting personal hygiene items for LCHS students and providing scholarships for Lewis County graduates. Members also meet with legislators to share their concerns about issues important to retirees.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Aspiring to something greater

This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
WVNews

Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting

Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
WESTON, WV

