Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida

doniphanherald.com
There's more to fall plants than mums in Nebraska
Fall is considered a great time for planting as soils remain warm, temperatures are cooling and weed pressure is less, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. As you consider what tree, shrub or perennial to add to your landscape, she says, think about including one that...
doniphanherald.com
Two Lincoln residents die in western Nebraska crash
A Lincoln couple was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Bayard in western Nebraska. William Glaesemann, 75, and Joyce Glaesemann, 74, died from their injuries, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico, who was driving a semitrailer truck involved in the crash, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
doniphanherald.com
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
doniphanherald.com
More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service
Several thousand southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service. Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County. Lincoln-based Allo said last week that...
doniphanherald.com
Wisconsin woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 near Ogalalla
A 74-year-old woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala. Anke Boudreau of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. (MDT) about 2 miles west of Ogallala. Boudreau was a passenger...
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
doniphanherald.com
Despite positive trends, Nebraska expert says don't let up on COVID boosters
COVID-19 levels in both Nebraska and the United States continue to fall to their lowest levels in months, enough to prompt President Joe Biden to suggest the pandemic is over. But health officials say the current trends should not cause people to let down their guard on vaccinations. In fact,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in Nebraska
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples — a burning cigarette, a pool of blood — the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”. For...
doniphanherald.com
Raises, bonuses continue drawing Nebraska prison workers from out of state
Hefty pay increases and hiring bonuses continue to be a big draw for state corrections workers, with a sizable number of new staffers in Nebraska’s prisons lured from out of state. Overall, the raises of up to 40% announced in November have helped the state attract 675 new corrections...
doniphanherald.com
Northeast Nebraska woman dies following one-vehicle crash
A woman from Beemer died Monday after the SUV she was driving left a gravel road and crashed in northeast Nebraska. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on County Road 13 just north of Beemer, Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said Tuesday. Amber Robbins, 36, and Dylan Suing, 27, also of Beemer, both were taken to a hospital in West Point. Robbins died at the hospital.
doniphanherald.com
One dead, three injured in Omaha crash
OMAHA — A 65-year-old woman was killed and three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday after a crash in northwest Omaha that involved four vehicles. Velma Sanders of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said Monday. The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. at 156th Street and West Maple Road.
doniphanherald.com
Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says
Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. A deputy stopped the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K-9...
doniphanherald.com
Gun, woman's body moved after shooting to make it look like suicide, Omaha officer says
OMAHA -- After a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in the forehead, someone moved her body several feet and attempted to make her death appear to be a suicide, an Omaha police detective said in court Monday. Davon Brown, 20, appeared in court in connection with the Aug. 12 fatal...
