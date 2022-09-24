ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
ketr.org

Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding

Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Paris, TX
Traffic
City
Whitesboro, TX
Paris, TX
Government
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KSST Radio

Castillo-Zavala Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge

Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala was sentenced last week on a March 18, 2022 manslaughter charge, according to sheriff’s and court reports. The 38-year-old man was sentenced Sept. 20 to 10 years in prison , a sentence that was suspended, and the Saltillo man was placed on 10 years of probation. Castillo-Zavala, however, will be required to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of that probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Zachary Blackmon.
SALTILLO, TX
ksstradio.com

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge

A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Frontage Roads#County Road#Traffic Signals#Road Work#Dallas North Tollway#Construction Maintenance#Sherman Area Office#Grayson Co#Fannin Co
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
GRANT, OK
KSST Radio

5 Private Applicator CEUs Available Nov. 2

By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Office, Hopkins County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, [email protected]. Private applicator licenses and certificates are valid for five years, and the applicator must obtain 15 CEUs during that time to renew, including two credits in laws and regulations and two credits in integrated pest management (IPM).
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas

Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Sept. 19-25, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tristan McDaniel, 20 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Criminal Trespass. Justin Vanginault, 37 years of...
WINNSBORO, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case

Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV

A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy