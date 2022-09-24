Read full article on original website
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
ketr.org
Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding
Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
PACE Program, Acceptance Of Assistance To Firefighters Grant Tabled
Hopkins County Commissioners Court on Monday tabled two items related to a proposed loan program and determined to wait until a future meeting to officially consider accepting a grant to benefit local fire departments. PACE Program. The first person to complete the new public forum form to speak during the...
Castillo-Zavala Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge
Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala was sentenced last week on a March 18, 2022 manslaughter charge, according to sheriff’s and court reports. The 38-year-old man was sentenced Sept. 20 to 10 years in prison , a sentence that was suspended, and the Saltillo man was placed on 10 years of probation. Castillo-Zavala, however, will be required to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of that probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Zachary Blackmon.
Meet And Greet Hosted For Dan Patrick, Incumbent Republican Candidate For Lt. Gov.
Approximately 40-50 turned out Tuesday morning at Pioneer Café for a meet and greet with Dan Patrick, incumbent Republican candidate seeking reelection as lieutenant governor. Patrick rolled in around 8 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022, as part of a bus tour of the Northeast Texas area. He began his bus tour in late August and plans stops in 131 cities before he finishes up.
Commissioners Court Approve “Rules, Conduct and Decorum At Meetings” Policy
If you want to speak during the public forum portion of Hopkins County Commissioners Court, you will required fill out a public participation form first and starting Sept. 26, 2022. Also, requests must be submitted by noon on the Wednesday prior to a regular Commissioners Court meeting in order to have an item included on the next Monday’s agenda.
ksstradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead
The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 27, 2022
KELLY, CONNIE DARLENE – JNISI/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. MURRAY, SHELBY LYNN – DCC/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
5 Private Applicator CEUs Available Nov. 2
By Dr. Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Office, Hopkins County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, [email protected]. Private applicator licenses and certificates are valid for five years, and the applicator must obtain 15 CEUs during that time to renew, including two credits in laws and regulations and two credits in integrated pest management (IPM).
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Sept. 19-25, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tristan McDaniel, 20 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Criminal Trespass. Justin Vanginault, 37 years of...
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
Tickets For 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival Now On Sale For $8 Each Or 4 For $28
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
KXII.com
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the death of Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head. According to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday.
HCSO: 2nd Suspect In Tuesday Night Pursuit Identified, But Yet To Be Apprehended
Vehicle, 20 Others Reportedly Stolen From Ennis Dealership. The second suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs has been identified. The vehicle used in the incident was one of more than 20 reported to have been stolen from an Ennis dealership, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
