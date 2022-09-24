ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

fox5dc.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for DC region until Sunday evening

WASHINGTON - It's going to be an unsettled day across the D.C. region, as the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch due to possible storms expected to move through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 50s before topping out in the upper 70s and possible even...
Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
WALTON, NY
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
WTOP

Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday

The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will...
NBC New York

First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts

Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most

WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I'm thankful, but it's too late' | After a decade, DC breaks ground on senior housing at former Barry Farm Housing Complex

WASHINGTON — It's been 10 years, a whole decade, since some of the first residents of a DC housing project were displaced to make room for development. Now, a major step towards finally bringing some of them home. On Monday, District leaders broke ground on a new senior housing building at the old Barry Farm Housing Development in Southeast D.C. Some former residents called the day bittersweet.
