fox5dc.com
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for DC region until Sunday evening
WASHINGTON - It's going to be an unsettled day across the D.C. region, as the area is under a severe thunderstorm watch due to possible storms expected to move through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 50s before topping out in the upper 70s and possible even...
Wbaltv.com
Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
fox5dc.com
Florida evacuations underway as major hurricane Ian approaches; Rains may impact DC this weekend
Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba early this morning, knocking out power to over one million people in the western half of the county, before emerging north of Cuba nearly unscathed. As of 6 p.m. this evening, Ian is a major category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. This is just 10 mph shy of category 4 status.
Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
WTOP
Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday
The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will...
NBC New York
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall In Florida this week with Maryland impact expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 2 Monday afternoon. The storm is approaching Cuba and will move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two. The path of the storm will take it over very warm waters of...
fox5dc.com
DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most
WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
'I'm thankful, but it's too late' | After a decade, DC breaks ground on senior housing at former Barry Farm Housing Complex
WASHINGTON — It's been 10 years, a whole decade, since some of the first residents of a DC housing project were displaced to make room for development. Now, a major step towards finally bringing some of them home. On Monday, District leaders broke ground on a new senior housing building at the old Barry Farm Housing Development in Southeast D.C. Some former residents called the day bittersweet.
