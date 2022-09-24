Read full article on original website
ballparkdigest.com
Largest gift to College of Charleston athletics leads to $4-million baseball performance center
There are not many schools where you can say the largest athletic department gift was to a baseball program, but that’s the case with the College of Charleston, where a $2.1 million gift is leading to a $4 million baseball performance center. The gift from Founders Federal Credit Union...
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023. Its location is within view of Gadsden’s Wharf, once the largest slave port in the United States. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum “will provide a comprehensive overview of the cultural, socio-economic and...
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development. According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center. In September, the college announced the gift […]
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
Charleston County School District moving to virtual learning ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed. Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are […]
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Place Welcomes New Master Chef as Director of Culinary
The Charleston Place today announced that they have welcomed Master Chef Olivier Gaupin (right) to its team as Director of Culinary, effective immediately. Master Chef Gaupin, one of only two chefs in South Carolina to carry that distinguished title, followed his family’s heritage of fine chefs to pursue a career in the culinary field and has been sharing his talents for more than 25 years. A native of Orleans, France, and a graduate of France’s CFA Charles Peguy School, Chef Gaupin’s international career highlights include serving as Chef de Partie of the Michelin rated Hotel Negresco in Nice, France, and Chef de Partie at the famed Hotel Stuva Colani in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
holycitysinner.com
Regional Employees Participate in Nexton’s Annual Work Outside Day
On September 15th, Nexton hosted its annual Work Outside Day with Ben-Jamin Troy from On Purpose Adventures and Dr. Troy Hall. 75 employees attended from several different companies, including Edward Jones, Derrington Dermatology, Karstpromo, Thorne, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, Parks at Nexton, Lowcountry Conference Center, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union, Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Summerville, Solis Nexton, Brookfield Properties Development and CCMC.
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Continues to Prepare for Arrival of Hurricane Ian
The city of Charleston on Tuesday released the following update regarding the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian:. “City of Charleston officials continue to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston’s Hurricane Ian Update: September 28th AM
The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 28th Hurricane Ian AM Update”. City of Charleston officials continue to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts. Currently projected...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
The Post and Courier
14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407
This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
Charleston City Paper
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston
The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
LIST: Where to find sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the Lowcountry prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, local officials are making sand and sandbags available for residents. We will continue to update the list below as information comes into News 2. Pickup Locations Berkeley County Self-serve sandbags are now available at the following locations: Hanahan- Railroad Ave (in front […]
holycitysinner.com
SeamonWhiteside Completes Innovative and Sustainable Design for Morrison Yard Apartments During Environmental Awareness Month
SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, provided master planning, civil engineering, landscape architecture, permitting, and construction administration for Morrison Yard Apartments, the 4.6-acre, sustainably focused mixed-use community located in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula. The Morrison Yard Apartments is one of many of the firm’s recent projects...
holycitysinner.com
CCSD Switching to eLearning Day on Friday, September 30th
Due to the forecast for inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced that Friday, September 30th, 2022 will be an eLearning day. School and district buildings will be closed. However, school-based staff will provide instructions to families later this week about eLearning on Friday.
holycitysinner.com
Principle Gallery to Present Solo Exhibition by Christie Younger
Principle Gallery Charleston will next month host a solo exhibition of new works from contemporary artist Christie Younger (right). This show will be on exhibit from October 7th through October 31st, 2022. For Younger, the new works of over 15 paintings depict a variety of palette knife floral paintings. Younger...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces 25th Anniversary of the Symphony Tour of Island Homes
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Symphony Tour of Island Homes on Saturday, November 5th. Event Chair, Sandra Ericksen, invites long-time and new tour goers to join this highly anticipated event. “We look forward to a day of celebration on Kiawah Island...
