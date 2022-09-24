Caught on Camera: Dearborn Pharmacy Robbed

Four in custody after robbery at Dearborn pharmacy 02:00

"A little traumatized," said Ahmed Nasser, the owner of Nasser Pharmacy in Dearborn.

Nasser's surveillance cameras captured three men come into his pharmacy on Wednesday. Then men demanded that his employees give them drugs. The three suspects can be seen jump over the counter and force two employees on the floor.

"They came in and pretended they were dropping off a prescription and then hopped over the counter, he told us he not going to hurt us if we cooperate with him," Nasser explained.

Nasser said he didn't remember seeing a gun during the robbery, however, he said he wasn't taking any chances and wanted to make sure his employees were safe.

"Any mistake you make you can lose your life over for something, you know, you can get it back," Nasser said, referring to the items that were stolen.

The three suspects ran out the front door with a box full of prescription drugs and hopped into a white Dodge Charger with a getaway driver already inside.

Surveillance footage from a home showed the Charger racing down Oakman Blvd. into a nearby neighborhood before crashing into another vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported from that crash.

The four men exited the Dodge Charger and fled on foot in different directions.

However, Dearborn Police were already in the area and caught the suspects after a brief pursuit on foot.

Meanwhile, Nasser said he installed bulletproof glass at both of his locations in light of the recent robberies.

"My life is worth more than money and all that," Nasser said.

The four suspects are still in custody as they wait to face charges in Dearborn District Court.