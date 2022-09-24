ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Caught on Camera: Dearborn Pharmacy Robbed

By Gino Vicci
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqqAQ_0i8rzFqp00

Four in custody after robbery at Dearborn pharmacy 02:00

"A little traumatized," said Ahmed Nasser, the owner of Nasser Pharmacy in Dearborn.

Nasser's surveillance cameras captured three men come into his pharmacy on Wednesday. Then men demanded that his employees give them drugs. The three suspects can be seen jump over the counter and force two employees on the floor.

"They came in and pretended they were dropping off a prescription and then hopped over the counter, he told us he not going to hurt us if we cooperate with him," Nasser explained.

Nasser said he didn't remember seeing a gun during the robbery, however, he said he wasn't taking any chances and wanted to make sure his employees were safe.

"Any mistake you make you can lose your life over for something, you know, you can get it back," Nasser said, referring to the items that were stolen.

The three suspects ran out the front door with a box full of prescription drugs and hopped into a white Dodge Charger with a getaway driver already inside.

Surveillance footage from a home showed the Charger racing down Oakman Blvd. into a nearby neighborhood before crashing into another vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported from that crash.

The four men exited the Dodge Charger and fled on foot in different directions.

However, Dearborn Police were already in the area and caught the suspects after a brief pursuit on foot.

Meanwhile, Nasser said he installed bulletproof glass at both of his locations in light of the recent robberies.

"My life is worth more than money and all that," Nasser said.

The four suspects are still in custody as they wait to face charges in Dearborn District Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for help from the community regarding an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer, two male victims (ages 29 and 25) were leaving a local bar when two armed suspects approached them at the corner and robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was also assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital and released. If anyone recognizes this suspect(s), or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Ex-convict charged in fatal Oakland Co. stabbing

A 62-year-old Pontiac man was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. Maurice Rushton was arraigned before 50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez on a charge of open murder, authorities said in a statement. He remains held without bond in the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Robbery#Pharmacy#Drugs#Surveillance Cameras#Dodge#Dearborn Police
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County

(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy