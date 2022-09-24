Read full article on original website
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Nathaniel Hackett addresses hire of game management assistant
After a flurry of managerial issues — headlined by a Week 1 snafu that produced a bizarre 64-yard field goal attempt — nearly led the Broncos to 0-2, they made an in-season addition to their coaching staff. Nathaniel Hackett bringing Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to aid with game management helped Denver in Week 3.
Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?
The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
Ohio State football fans named best traveling fanbase in College Football
Ohio State football fans are passionate. They always have been and always will be. Since there is no pro football or basketball team in Columbus, fans get behind Ohio State athletics. That’s something that will never change. Fans travel to watch their Buckeyes too. In fact, no one travels...
Victor Wembanyama wows but also shows biggest weakness in exhibition
The season hasn’t even started yet but already the Detroit Pistons and rest of the NBA have one eye on the 2023 NBA Draft and top prospect Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama’s highlights have fans drooling, which is why so many fans of the bad teams are hoping their team will be Worthless for Wembanyama this season.
