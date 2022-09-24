Read full article on original website
The Best Disney World Hotels for 2023
Next year is coming up soon and we’re sure that some of you are already planning your 2023 Disney World trips!. There are SO many hotels at and around Disney World that it can be hard to figure out which one is the best for you. But, that’s why we’re here — to help you out with all of our knowledge on everything Disney! Some hotels are closer to the parks than others, while some have better food than others. Either way, we’re sure there’s a perfect hotel for your next trip, so let’s talk about the BEST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Save BIG with 8 Disney Deals on Amazon
Are you ready to save some money on Disney merchandise?!. We love seeing new and exciting Disney items online, but we love it even more when those items are on sale! Every week, we take a look at the best deals that you can get on Disney items over on Amazon so that you can save your cash for other things like, Dole Whips or theme park tickets. So, let’s take a look at the BEST Disney deals on Amazon this week!
NEW Holiday Hotel Discounts Announced for Disneyland Resort!
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching!. Over at Disneyland Resort, there are tons of ways to celebrate the holiday season, like Festival of Holidays, the resort’s famous Candy Canes, and more! And, if you’re hoping to visit the resort to partake in the festivities, you’ll want to check out this maaaajor way you can save on your stay!
FULL LIST of DATES and PRICES for After Hours Events in Disney World
Did you hear that After Hours events are coming BACK to Disney World next year?!. Yep, they’ll be back at both Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios starting in January of 2023. These events are separately ticketed events that let you stay in the Disney World theme parks for 3 hours after the park closes to regular guests. There are usually much lower wait times during these events, which is part of their appeal! So, when are these events taking place and how much will they cost? We’ve got all the details for you!
ALERT! New Princess TIANA Minnie Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. She (and her momma) recently opened their own store at Disneyland, and in the coming years, she’ll be getting her own restaurant and attraction! So, with all of this excitement surrounding the princess, it only makes sense for her to get a royal pair of Minnie Ears! And those ears have finally made their way to Disney World!
A Full List of Disney World Park Hours for October, November, and December of 2022
There’s still so much to look forward to this year — the continuation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (if you’ve already secured your party tickets, that is), Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and more! And, if you’re looking to partake in the fun that this year still has left to offer, you’ll want to take a look at Disney World’s park hours through December 5th, 2022.
With Hurricane Ian Approaching, Disney World Hotels Are Showing No Available Reservations This Week
If you’ve been watching the weather reports recently, then you know that there’s a hurricane headed for Florida. While Hurricane Ian’s true path remains a bit unpredictable, Floridians are already preparing for heavy storms and flooding in the later part of the week. If the hurricane hits Disney World, there are certain procedures that will be put in place for guest safety, and now it seems as though Disney is already preparing.
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
Restaurants and Pricing Announced for 2022 Candlelight Processional Dining Packages in EPCOT
The fall season has only just begun, but Disney is already gearing up for the holidays. We’ve already learned that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return this year, and dates are starting to sell out for that popular event. In addition, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be returning!
The BEST U.S. Airports Have Been Chosen for 2022 and the Winners Might Surprise You
With things getting back to normal after the pandemic, we’ve seen a HUGE increase in travel within this year. Airports crowds have picked back up in 2022, and we’ve seen some airports struggle to deal with the demand due to staffing shortages. Because of this, there were thousands of flight cancelations this summer. But how has that affected customer satisfaction at airports around the country? Well, the numbers are in, and some airports are ranked much higher than others.
More Target Deal Day DATES Announced
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
Amazon Will Have Another PRIME DAY This Year — And It’s Happening SOON!
Do you like saving HUNDREDS on your favorite products?. Of course you do! Who doesn’t?! That’s exactly the appeal of Amazon Prime Day, an annual sale where Amazon puts thousands of brands and products on sale for members, and you can score big savings on everything from household essentials to gifts. If you’re a big fan of Amazon Prime Day and wish it would come around more often…then we have some great news!
