'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed
Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Netflix finally confirms when Emily in Paris is back
Get your eccentric outfits and matching beret ready - Netflix has finally dropped the release date for season three of Emily In Paris. When we last left Emily (Lily Collins), things were getting pretty messy for the marketing executive, and viewers have been dying to know what happens next. Well,...
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
TV tonight: Stanley Tucci and David Tennant star in Steven Moffat’s thrilling new drama
A death row prisoner, the vicar of a small English parish and a missing maths tutor converge in Inside Man. Plus: a gripping finale in The Suspect. Here’s what to watch this evening
Netflix has confirmed the return date for ‘The Crown’
Roll out the red carpet and practice your curtsy, the return date for The Crown has finally been confirmed. The fifth season of the period drama will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. As is now tradition with The Crown, an all-new cast will take over the royal roles...
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed
TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
People have just realised what the dots on clothing labels actually mean
People are just realising what the little dots on their clothing labels mean - and it turns out you're not supposed to iron all your clothes the same way. Who knew?. After noticing the tiny symbol on his clothes during laundry day, one guy started doing some digging, and when he figured out what they meant, he took to TikTok to spread the word.
New Amsterdam Executive Producer Shares Freema Agyeman's Reaction To Helen's Role In Season 5 Premiere
New Amsterdam found a way to include Helen in the Season 5 premiere despite Freema Agyeman departing as a series regular, and EP Peter Horton shared how she reacted to it.
Prince George 'told classmate to ''watch out'' because his dad will be King'
The second in line to the British throne might only be nine years old, but he's already started to take advantage of his royal privileges. Prince George reportedly did so at school recently when he was crossed by another child, who he proceeded to threaten with his father, Prince William.
People are only just realising Queen Camilla inspired St Trinian's character
Now that's she's officially the Queen Consort, Camilla is in the limelight more than ever - and now people are starting to notice a striking resemblance between her and a popular St Trinian's character. It turns out that, just over a decade ago, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall,...
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
Palace insider speaks out ahead of new series of The Crown that will portray King Charles' divorce
Over the weekend, TV fans were thrilled to hear that a brand new season of The Crown has finally got an official release date, and we can expect the next chapter from the drama series as early as November. The new series will feature Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth...
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
