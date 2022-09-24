James Earl Jones reportedly ‘winding down’ as voice of Darth Vader, but replacement will sound familiar

Read full article on original website
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Jeremy Strong Says He’ll Star in Tobias Lindholm’s ‘Chernobyl’-Esque Series About 9/11
Jeremy Strong has set up his next two projects, as he revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The “Succession” Emmy winner and star of “Armageddon Time” will be leading two new limited series about real-life plane crashes. Through Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner’s Plan B Entertainment, Strong said he is set to star in an Amazon Prime Video series about what caused the Boeing 737 Max crashes resulting in 346 deaths. Strong is set to play a composite character engineer inspired by the real Boeing team. Strong also says he is collaborating with BAFTA winner Tobias Lindholm (“The Good...
Bridge and Tunnel Cancelled: EPIX Dramedy Will Not Return for Season 3
EPIX is shutting down Bridge and Tunnel. The premium cabler — which will soon be rebranded as MGM+ — has cancelled Edward Burns’ dramedy after two seasons and 12 episodes, according to our sister pub Variety. The Season 2 finale aired last month. The 1980s-set series — created, written and directed by Burns (who also starred) — centered on a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan. The cast also included Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. News of the show’s demise arrived just hours after EPIX announced that it is...
