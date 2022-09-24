ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Day 1 of Trail Blazers training camp sees high energy, sloppy play, bonding and beachfront views

The sounds emanating from the Robertson Gymnasium at the University of California Santa Barbara could only be attributed to that of basketball players in action. Balls bouncing. Shoes squeaking. Whistles blowing. Shouting. Cheering. Clapping. Only members of the Portland Trail Blazers and other VIPs in attendance, however, could adequately discern...
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers eager to return to winning ways following season of turmoil, change

The long summer months between NBA seasons often fly by for all involved. That includes Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin. For Cronin, the days between the end of last season on April 10 and the start of training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, Calif., couldn’t have melted away soon enough. Cronin is itching to see the team he assembled take the floor and start to erase the stain of last season’s tumultuous ride.
The Oregonian

New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature

Stuart Wells is a lifelong lover of nature, but birding remains a bit of a mystery. Walking through the Portland Audubon Society’s 172-acre sanctuary on the edge of Forest Park, Wells, the new executive director of the organization, acknowledged that he’s no expert birder himself. Raising his ear to the trees, he identified a Pacific wren by ear, but shrugged at the rest of the birdsong chorus in the woods.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

