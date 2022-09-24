Read full article on original website
How the Portland Thorns can secure the NWSL shield: Clinching scenarios, tiebreakers explained
The Portland Thorns sit atop a crowded NWSL table with one match remaining in the regular season. The 2021 winners of the NWSL shield have a chance to repeat the feat this season, and they’re seeking an opportunity to secure a first round bye and home field in the playoff semifinals, as well.
Can the Portland Timbers clinch a playoff spot this weekend? Scenarios, tiebreakers explained
In a crowded field of playoff contenders, the Portland Timbers have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Seeding for the MLS Cup playoff matchups in the Western Conference will likely come down to Decision Day, but the Timbers can guarantee a spot in the postseason if things go right for them this weekend.
New KGW show, ‘Hello, Rose City!,’ aims to celebrate Portland: ‘Let’s find some optimism’
Portland’s image has, over the past few years, been a bit tarnished by local and national news reports about the area’s struggles with crime, homelessness and other problems. But a new KGW-TV show, “Hello, Rose City!” is hoping to offer a more positive, upbeat look at Portland.
Day 1 of Trail Blazers training camp sees high energy, sloppy play, bonding and beachfront views
The sounds emanating from the Robertson Gymnasium at the University of California Santa Barbara could only be attributed to that of basketball players in action. Balls bouncing. Shoes squeaking. Whistles blowing. Shouting. Cheering. Clapping. Only members of the Portland Trail Blazers and other VIPs in attendance, however, could adequately discern...
Trail Blazers’ 3-man race at small forward most intriguing storyline entering training camp
Josh Hart left no doubt Monday that he wants to start at small forward for the Portland Trail Blazers. “I think if anyone says, ‘No,’ they’re either foolish or lying,” Hart said at the team’s media day. Justise Winslow would also like to begin games...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressive, but role to be determined: ‘I think the talent is off the charts’
The Portland Trail Blazers’ undeniable tanking job last season netted them the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which they used to select wing Shaedon Sharpe from the University of Kentucky, where he played exactly zero minutes. Jumping on a 19-year-old with zero college experience was certainly...
Portland Trail Blazers eager to return to winning ways following season of turmoil, change
The long summer months between NBA seasons often fly by for all involved. That includes Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin. For Cronin, the days between the end of last season on April 10 and the start of training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, Calif., couldn’t have melted away soon enough. Cronin is itching to see the team he assembled take the floor and start to erase the stain of last season’s tumultuous ride.
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature
Stuart Wells is a lifelong lover of nature, but birding remains a bit of a mystery. Walking through the Portland Audubon Society’s 172-acre sanctuary on the edge of Forest Park, Wells, the new executive director of the organization, acknowledged that he’s no expert birder himself. Raising his ear to the trees, he identified a Pacific wren by ear, but shrugged at the rest of the birdsong chorus in the woods.
Renée Watson discusses Beverly Cleary and ‘Ways to Share Joy’ in Q&A
Author Renée Watson blows kisses to the City of Roses in her latest book for middle readers, “Ways to Share Joy.” It’s the third installment in a planned series of four books that chronicle a year in the life of Ryan Hart, a fictional fifth-grade girl at the very real Vernon K-8 School in Northeast Portland, where Watson also grew up.
Oregon City Pioneers’ commitment to off-season training paying off with fast start
Oregon City Pioneers football coach Shane Hedrick was finally able to implement his full offseason program during the summer. The players bought in and the early results have been impressive. The Pioneers (3-1) are off to their best start since they started 5-1 to begin the 2017 season. Oregon City...
Portland charter ballot measure opponents withdraw from City Club of Portland debate
Two opponents of a ballot measure to reconfigure Portland city government tapped by the City Club of Portland to represent the “no” side at an upcoming debate have withdrawn, accusing the storied civic organization of playing political favorites. The club shattered “any pretense of honesty and fairness” in...
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing
Kate Wood was upset about her attempt to park in the Pearl District for an event. (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19.) She basically made the point that downtown Portland is not “car friendly” -- but that is a good thing. TriMet, contrary...
Portland’s bike paths and greenways are a choose-your-own-adventure with limitless ride options
All summer I’ve taken readers along on car-less bike adventures – to Eugene, Forest Grove and the west side suburbs. But if you live in Portland, you don’t need to even go so far as to get on the MAX if you’re looking for a great bike ride. Just open your door and step outside.
Coastal rain showers arrive in Portland by mid morning Wednesday; high 69
A front packing rain showers will move from the coast into the interior of western Oregon by mid morning Wednesday. The National Weather Service expects measurable rain in much of the region as the front makes its way eastward Wednesday and Thursday. Portland will see rain mainly in the later...
Barlow Bruins ready for a breakout season after big win over the Clackamas Cavaliers
The Barlow Bruins are on the cusp of breaking into the upper echelon of the Mt. Hood Conference. The Bruins football team sent a message that they are ready to take the next step following their 21-14 overtime win over the Clackamas Cavaliers Friday night. The Bruins won the game...
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez fires back at elections officials, demands they waive $77,000 fine
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Tuesday formally asked elections officials to waive a whopping $77,000 fine, arguing that a deeply discounted downtown office space he received from a wealthy supporter does not run afoul of the city’s campaign finance rules. Since May, Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
Why Tho? Readers share their best advice for turning 40
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Today I am turning 40. Right now, in fact, as you read this, I could be...
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
