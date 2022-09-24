The long summer months between NBA seasons often fly by for all involved. That includes Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin. For Cronin, the days between the end of last season on April 10 and the start of training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, Calif., couldn’t have melted away soon enough. Cronin is itching to see the team he assembled take the floor and start to erase the stain of last season’s tumultuous ride.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO