I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 fall things I always do at the parks.
From Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party to eating around the world at the Food and Wine Festival, here are the best autumn experiences at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Princess TIANA Minnie Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. She (and her momma) recently opened their own store at Disneyland, and in the coming years, she’ll be getting her own restaurant and attraction! So, with all of this excitement surrounding the princess, it only makes sense for her to get a royal pair of Minnie Ears! And those ears have finally made their way to Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Restaurants and Pricing Announced for 2022 Candlelight Processional Dining Packages in EPCOT
The fall season has only just begun, but Disney is already gearing up for the holidays. We’ve already learned that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return this year, and dates are starting to sell out for that popular event. In addition, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be returning!
disneyfoodblog.com
A Full List of Disney World Park Hours for October, November, and December of 2022
There’s still so much to look forward to this year — the continuation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (if you’ve already secured your party tickets, that is), Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and more! And, if you’re looking to partake in the fun that this year still has left to offer, you’ll want to take a look at Disney World’s park hours through December 5th, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center has been tracking Hurricane Ian, with the latest updates showing that the storm is set to make landfall on the Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane. While the exact track of the storm remains subject to change, visitors and residents across the state are making preparations for the impact of the storm.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Hotels for 2023
Next year is coming up soon and we’re sure that some of you are already planning your 2023 Disney World trips!. There are SO many hotels at and around Disney World that it can be hard to figure out which one is the best for you. But, that’s why we’re here — to help you out with all of our knowledge on everything Disney! Some hotels are closer to the parks than others, while some have better food than others. Either way, we’re sure there’s a perfect hotel for your next trip, so let’s talk about the BEST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Woman Hides Older Child in Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Ticket
In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
disneytips.com
The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast
When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
disneydining.com
All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!
We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
‘Shameless’: Disney visitors sneak in children in pram to avoid soaring entry fees
Entry to Disney World has become more and more expensive, resulting in some parents getting creative and sneaking their children into the theme park. A video on TikTok of a woman who disguised her child as a baby to avoid paying the admission price at Disney World has sparked a debate around whether it is wrong or a genius idea.
WDW News Today
Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World
Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
Holiday Cookie Stroll Returning for 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The holiday cookie stroll is returning for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. To participate, guests use their festival passport to collect stamps for select cookie purchases. This year’s cookies are listed below. Guests can purchase their choice of five cookies from the options to qualify. Nochebuena...
