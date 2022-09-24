ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

disneyfoodblog.com

ALERT! New Princess TIANA Minnie Ears Have Arrived in Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. She (and her momma) recently opened their own store at Disneyland, and in the coming years, she’ll be getting her own restaurant and attraction! So, with all of this excitement surrounding the princess, it only makes sense for her to get a royal pair of Minnie Ears! And those ears have finally made their way to Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com

A Full List of Disney World Park Hours for October, November, and December of 2022

There’s still so much to look forward to this year — the continuation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (if you’ve already secured your party tickets, that is), Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and more! And, if you’re looking to partake in the fun that this year still has left to offer, you’ll want to take a look at Disney World’s park hours through December 5th, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World

According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking Hurricane Ian, with the latest updates showing that the storm is set to make landfall on the Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane. While the exact track of the storm remains subject to change, visitors and residents across the state are making preparations for the impact of the storm.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Best Disney World Hotels for 2023

Next year is coming up soon and we’re sure that some of you are already planning your 2023 Disney World trips!. There are SO many hotels at and around Disney World that it can be hard to figure out which one is the best for you. But, that’s why we’re here — to help you out with all of our knowledge on everything Disney! Some hotels are closer to the parks than others, while some have better food than others. Either way, we’re sure there’s a perfect hotel for your next trip, so let’s talk about the BEST Disney World hotels for 2023!
MarketRealist

Woman Hides Older Child in Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Ticket

In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.
WDW News Today

New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
disneytips.com

The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast

When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
disneydining.com

All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!

We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
WDW News Today

Overhaul of Disney Vacation Club Goofy Van Billboard Complete at Disney World

Next time you drive into Walt Disney World Resort, your view may not be the same. The iconic Goofy DVC Van billboard has switched colors and designs, from a fun and bright red to a calm and elegant blue. We recently reported on this billboard being repainted, and it appears this refurbishment is complete!
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
