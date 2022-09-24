Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm about to make landfall in Florida, path moves to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall in Florida. Could bring life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
Monster Hurricane Ian hammers Florida
Heavy winds and rain pummelled Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of the strongest Category 5 level, threatening to wreak "catastrophic" destruction on the southern US state. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that the "extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian (was) moving onshore" and bringing sustained winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, just two mph shy of Category 5 intensity -- the strongest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
