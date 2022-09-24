Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of South Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in South Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
redlakenationnews.com
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
voiceofalexandria.com
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Measles cases trigger alert to Minnesota health providers
ST PAUL, Minn. — State health officials are giving doctors and providers a heads-up about a spike in measles cases among children related to international travel. In a message to providers, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June, adding that the state accounts for half of all U.S. cases.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
willmarradio.com
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
KAAL-TV
MDH: Minnesota measles cases account for over half of all U.S. cases
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says they have identified 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children since June. The cases are related to international travel, and measles cases in Minnesota account for over half of all U.S. cases, according to MDH. MDH says measles...
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
willmarradio.com
Republican candidates calling for investigation of Walz, resignation of state ed. commissioner
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation of Governor Tim Walz’s alleged involvement in the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud case. Walz said a judge ordered the state to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Jensen told Capitol reporters, “It is clear from... evidence that Tim Walz and his administration have engaged in a cover-up. Someone’s not telling the truth.” Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that the F-B-I did not want Feeding our Future to know the program was under investigation during a state court lawsuit.
FOX 21 Online
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
kduz.com
Walz/Jensen Campaign Stops in Hutchinson
Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Challenger Scott Jensen are scheduled to make stops in Hutchinson this week. Governor Walz is scheduled to be at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West at 5pm today (Tuesday) for a meet and greet fundraiser and silent auction. Mask Off MN and local...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty
ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
Judge Says Walz Claim About $250M Food Program Scandal is False
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) The Minnesota Judicial Branch of Government has issued a highly unusual statement correcting media reports and statements by Governor Tim Walz. The statement addresses the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scandal and reports in the media and statements made by the governor concerning a ruling issued by Ramsey Judge John Guthmann in a lawsuit filed by the Feeding Our Future organization against the state. In response to criticism over the alleged theft of $250 million from a child nutrition program that provided meals to children during the pandemic, Governor Walz defended his administration's actions Thursday by saying the Minnesota Department of Education tried to halt payments to the Feeding Our Future group after it detected strong suspicions of fraud but the judge ordered the department to resume the payments and ordered the state agency to pay sanctions. The statement issued by the Judicial Branch on Friday contends Judge Guthmann "never ordered the Department of Education to resume payments to FOF" in April 2021 or at any other time.
