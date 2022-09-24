ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
97.5 WTBD

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
News Break
Politics
WHEC TV-10

NY State allows third parties to give commercial driver’s bus and truck license tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attempt to address the bus and truck driver shortage still affecting some industries. New York State is now allowing third parties to give commercial driver’s license road tests. Certain agencies have been working with the DMV to become certified since January. Now, school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies will be able to administer road tests.
TRAFFIC
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
NISKAYUNA, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?

Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
NEWS10 ABC

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
HOUSE RENT
Syracuse.com

Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
ORISKANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online

The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
ELECTIONS

