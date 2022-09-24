Read full article on original website
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
New York state begins cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
The state Department of Labor detected $11 million in insurance fraud in August alone. This fraud mostly consisted of people working while collecting disability.
New York State Come In Ranked 4th Out Of Top Ten State With Pedestrian Fatalities
New study shows New York State ranked 4th in the country when it comes to pedestrian fatalities with 2,534 people killed over an 8 year time period. California ranked at number one with almost 8,000 pedestrian fatalities. The study was done between 2012 – 2020.
New York State Police Save Horses from Slaughter, Train Them to be Police Horses
If you've ever wondered where the New York State Police get their horses from, the answer is a lot more wholesome than you were probably imagining. According to a report by the News 12 New Jersey staff, many of the horses used by the New York State Police were literally saved from the slaughterhouse just in time.
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
NY State allows third parties to give commercial driver’s bus and truck license tests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An attempt to address the bus and truck driver shortage still affecting some industries. New York State is now allowing third parties to give commercial driver’s license road tests. Certain agencies have been working with the DMV to become certified since January. Now, school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies will be able to administer road tests.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
Upstate New York Poison Center says unintentional poisonings increase as school begins
Now that school is in full swing, the Upstate New York Poison Center is starting to get school-related calls. These, along with the usual calls, are seeing some alarming trends emerging. A new school year brings new poisoning potentials. But according to Michelle Caliva, the Poison Center’s administrative director, it...
Union says proposed New York state health rules would undermine nursing home patient care
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes were due by the end of Monday. The health care workers union SEIU 1199, which represents many of the state’s nursing home workers, said the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend
Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further. The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Shuttles will run the first...
New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online
The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
