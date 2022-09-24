Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Newton, Covington teams, Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin advance to D-III boys district golf tournament
GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington golfers advanced on to next week’s D-III district tournament at the Greenville D-III sectional Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Newton finished second as a team with a 355 total, four shots behind Arcanum. Brady Downing led Newton with an 84. Other...
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Sidney Tuesday in MVL action. Troy improved to 10-2-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL. FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got an easy road win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in the MVL.
Week 7 MVL Football Preview
It will be a renewal of a Miami County rival when Tippecanoe visits Troy Friday night in the Trojans homecoming game. Tippecanoe comes in 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL after a loss to Xenia Friday night, while Troy brings in a three-game winning streak and is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Celina Saturday at Wertz Stadium. Nathan Buecker had both goals and Braxton Penrod had both assists. Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal. Northwestern 4,. Milton-Union 1. SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a...
Tippecanoe has four champions, wins MVL tennis title
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team wrapped up the MVL title Tuesday at the league tournament. The Red Devils had four firsts and a second to win the team title with 44 points. Troy finished third in the tournament and Piqua finished eighth. In the final standings, Tipp...
Homecoming court announced
MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming activities are set for Oct. 4-8. Students selected to the Homecoming Court include Freshmen Annie Hemmelgarn and Matthew Puthoff, Sophomores Abriana Wuebker and James Niemeyer, Juniors Luisa Fischer and Reice Sloan, and Seniors Jaylyn Albers, Paige Bornhorst, Cameo Cedarleaf, Katie McClurg, Lexi Niemeyer, Morgan Sparks, Nathan Beair, Wyatt Kemper, Logan Kohne, Matthew Niekamp, Dillon Watercutter and Brady Wolf.
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
PAC Executive Director named in Ohio’s Top 500
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council (PAC) Executive Director Jordan Knepper was named one of Ohio’s Top 500 Most Influential People for his work with the arts council. Knepper has been with PAC for nine years. His journey to PAC was unusual. When he graduated high school, Knepper was...
Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score
TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Gaier’s celebrates 100 years
FORT LORAMIE – Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. car dealership in Fort Loramie celebrated 100 years in business with an open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21. Around 700 people attended the event, and about 575 meals were given out from Dave’s BBQ from St. Marys, according to Todd Gaier, a co-owner and the vice president of Gaier’s.
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game
The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
Troy Civic Theatre 2022-23 season starts Sept. 30
TROY — The 2022-23 Troy Civic Theatre season opens with the non-stop English farce, “See How They Run,” written by Phillip King. “So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor and actress (he is now stationed with the Air Force in England), a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid who “touches alcohol for the first time in her life,” four men in clergyman suits presenting the problem of which is which (for disguised as one is an escaped prisoner), and a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on and the trumped up stories they tell him.” (from Concord Theatricals.)
Piqua Community Foundation announces Pitch Piqua finalists
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced the three finalists in its Pitch Piqua charitable grant pitch competition with a $50,000 top prize. The three finalist organizations that will compete for the top prize at the March 2, 2023, culminating event are:. • Edison State Community College — represented...
