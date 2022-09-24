Read full article on original website
section618.com
Rivalry renewed: Rangers roll past Redbirds
BENTON – In school, the three R’s mean one thing, but at Tabor Field Saturday, the three R’s en vogue for the day were Rangers, Redbirds, and rivalry. In a game that was close early with some drama sprinkled in the middle, Benton continued its recent series domination with a 45-20 win over West Frankfort.
section618.com
Eldorado holds off Hamilton County for Homecoming win
ELDORADO — For years, Week 5 in the Black Diamond Conference has been Rivals Week. With teams moving into and out of the conference through the years, not every matchup has the true rivalry feel. That is not the case when Hamilton County and Eldorado get together. Parker Price...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
KFVS12
Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street. Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crashes into Cherry Civic Center; three injured
A crash early Tuesday injured three people and caused damage to the Robert Cherry Civic Center. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. when witnesses said a semi driven by 55-year-old Kenneth Flournoy of Tenaha, Texas allegedly ran a red light. Paducah Police said Flournoy thought his light was green...
KFVS12
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
kbsi23.com
Early morning crash into Paducah building sends 3 to the hospital
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning after two cars crashed into the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah. Paducah police were called about 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive. Tara Luten,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Two thirds of Centralia Home Center’s waehouse destroyed in Monday morning fire
Centralia City Firefighters say two-thirds of a warehouse at Dimick and North Walnut used by Centralia Home Center was destroyed in an early morning fire. Firemen from five area departments were able to stop the fire from entering the third section separated by an indoor garage door. However, carpeting and other items in the saved section received smoke damage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Ballard man facing new charges
A wanted Ballard County man is facing new charges after his arrest on Friday. Ballard deputies said James Stokes was seen pulling into a store in Wickliffe, and was known to have an active warrant out of McCracken County. While Stokes was being detained, authorities said meth and drug paraphernalia...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual offender. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses.
KFVS12
Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are falling, but rain is not. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. The lack of rain has some farmers counting their losses this harvest. Since May, Reitzel Farms has had less than 5 inches of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
cilfm.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
