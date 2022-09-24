Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota and Manatee Counties Will Shut Off Water to Barrier Islands Ahead of Hurricane Ian
In anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Utilities will shut off water service to residents and businesses located on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After water service ends, county utilities customers will not have water for use. Residents and businesses are encouraged plan accordingly. Sarasota County is currently calling for evacuation orders for those in Level A.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
sarasotamagazine.com
Ian Will Now Make Landfall as a Near-Category 5 Hurricane
Ian is moving mostly northward approaching the southwest coast of Florida. The now Category 4 storm, with winds of nearly 155 mph—just two miles per hour shy of a Category 5—has gone though a eye replacement cycle, and the eye and the hurricane and gale force winds have expanded. It also resulted in the wobble of the eye eastward and that has changed the center of the strike area where the eye of Ian will cross the coastline.
Longboat Observer
Longboaters ordered to evacuate
With a calm and orderly sense of purpose earned from multiple tangles with tropical weather over the years, Longboat Key residents went about their business on Monday preparing for Hurricane Ian, perhaps the most-threatening weather forecast to reach town in decades. Forecasters said Ian would blast up the coast with...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
sarasotamagazine.com
What to Bring With You to an Evacuation Shelter
As of Tuesday night, Sarasota-Manatee residents in Levels A and B were under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian, and those in Level C were recommended to evacuate. Both Sarasota and Manatee counties cut off water access to help preserve water infrastructure on the barrier islands—Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, Casey Key and the island of Venice—and the counties closed bridges to those trying to re-enter.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
sarasotamagazine.com
Here's a List of Local Hurricane Shelters
Visit SCGov.net and MyManatee.org for the most up-to-date information on shelters. As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, potentially as a major hurricane, Sarasota and Manatee county shelters are opening to the public. Both counties emphasize that public shelters should be a last option and that it's always recommended to...
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to possibly reopen Thursday
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will potentially reopen on Thursday following its closure from Hurricane Ian.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Will Likely Make Landfall in Sarasota County as a Category 3 Hurricane
Probabilities are now high that Ian, now a Category 3 hurricane, will make landfall on the Suncoast. The critical times will begin before sunrise Wednesday morning as gale-force winds and heavy rains move into the area. Hurricane conditions are probable Wednesday night into Thursday as the storm slows down its...
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Public Works to close multiple bridges
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced several bridge closures ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The bridges at Snead Island, Manatee Ave, and Cortez Rd. will be closed to traffic entering Snead Island and Anna Maria Island beginning at 8 p.m.. If you leave...
Mysuncoast.com
Ringling, Siesta bridges to close at 6 p.m.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The westbound travel lanes on the Siesta and John Ringling Causeway bridges will be closed to nonresidents at 3 p.m. Residents who need to travel to their home should plan to provide identification. Both bridges will close to all vehicles at 6 p.m. and entry to the islands will be restricted. Bridges will be closed to marine traffic when sustained wind speeds are 45 mph.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
Longboat Observer
County could cut Longboat water supply before storm, chief says
Urging the town to take seriously the threats of Hurricane Ian, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi on Monday morning told residents, building managers and resort operators to continue planning today but be ready to evacuate in the next 24 hours. Sarasota County leaders on Monday declared a state of...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County says it's ready for Hurricane Ian
After the bell rang at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 26, R. Dan Nolan Middle School started transitioning from a school to a hurricane shelter. Hurricane Ian was on its way. The school’s media center became the Manatee County Department of Health’s headquarters. Bookshelves were pushed against the walls to make room for the bounty of supplies.
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Declares State Of Emergency Schools To Close
Sarasota County has declared a state of emergency for Sarasota County to authorize expenditure of public funds and authorize applications for state and federal financial assistance in response to Hurricane Ian. While there are no evacuations issued at this time, the county is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to local media for latest storm advisories. #SRQCounty #HurricaneIan.
sarasotamagazine.com
Ian Is Now a Hurricane; Heavy Impact to the Suncoast Is Likely
Ian is now crossing almost directly over the Cayman Islands, and probabilities of a damaging hit to the Suncoast are increasing. The storm is now a Category 1 hurricane. I expect explosive development as wind shear is low and sea surface temperatures are in the mid- to high 80s. A...
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
